COVID-19 Mask Mandates: Which States Are Ending Mask Requirements And When

Within the past three weeks, half of the states that instituted mask mandates in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have lifted that requirement. On Thursday afternoon, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state's mask requirement had been lifted, "effective immediately."

"With vaccines, boosters and effective treatment options widely available, we have the tools we need to protect ourselves and keep our fellow New Mexicans safe," Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The decision came some two-and-a-half weeks before the state's mandate was set to expire -- and two days after California and Connecticut lifted similar requirements.

Here's everything you need to know about which states have ended mask mandates and which regions still require face coverings for businesses, schools or both. Plus, where the CDC and World Health Organization stand on the issue.

Which states have ended mask mandates?

The highly transmissible omicron variant prompted many states to reinstitute mask mandates, but as infections and hospitalizations drop sharply, those requirements are quickly ending.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Feb. 17 that the state's mask mandate has been lifted, effective immediately.

California's indoor masking requirements for vaccinated people ended on Feb. 15, though unvaccinated people are still required to wear face coverings indoors.

Rhode Island announced an immediate end to mask-or-vaccine requirements for indoor spaces on Feb 11, the same day. Delaware Gov. John Carney lifted the state's universal mask mandate.

"We're in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Carney, a Democrat, said in a statement.

New York ended its mask mandates for everyone on Feb. 10, though cities, counties and individual businesses can still enforce mask-or-vaccine requirements, but it's no longer required by state law.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted the state's public and school mask requirements the same day.

"Masks are still a great tool we have to slow the spread of the virus," Sisolak said in a statement. "The state will no longer require masks in public places, but employers and organizations -- including school districts -- may set their own policies, and I encourage them to work with their employees and communities to ensure that policies are in place."

Illinois plans to end its statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28, Gov. Bill Pritzer said, citing the state's sharp drop in hospitalizations.

The Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human Services said it expected an end to masking requirements in the state "no later than March 31."

Massachusetts currently still requires masks in certain situations, including on public transportation and in health care facilities and nursing homes. On Tuesday, state public health officials went from advising everyone to wear masks indoors to recommending face coverings for unvaccinated individuals and vaccinated persons with specific medical conditions.

Which states currently require masks in public?

Four US states and four territories currently require masks in indoor settings like restaurants, bars and gyms:

Illinois

Hawaii

Oregon

Washington

District of Columbia

Puerto Rico

US Virgin Islands



Guam

As noted above, Illinois' statewide mask rules end Feb. 28, as do similar requirements in Washington, DC.

The Oregon Health Authority has said it expects to lift the state's indoor mask mandate no later than Mar. 31.

Washington has already lifted its outdoor mask requirement, and Gov. Jay Inslee said he will end all remaining masking requirements on Mar. 21.

California and Connecticut only require unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors.

The AARP has an excellent state-by-state rundown of mask mandates across the US.

Which states still have mask mandates for schools?

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii



Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island



Washington



District of Columbia

Guam

Puerto Rico

US Virgin Islands

Statewide mask requirements in schools in Massachusetts and Connecticut are ending on Feb. 28.

Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee indicated that indoor masking in public K-12 schools will end on March 4, though local municipalities can implement their own masking policies.

New Jersey announced it would lift mask requirements for students and school employees on Mar. 7.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he will end school masking requirements on Mar. 21, along with the state's public mask mandate.

The Oregon Health Authority said the state will stop mask requirements in schools "no later than Mar 31," the day they're slated to end in Delaware schools.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not ended masking rules for schools, but they have been suspended following a vote by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its mask requirement for all students and staff in public schools. Local school systems, however, can vote to make masks optional once 80% of eligible residents are vaccinated.

The Center for Dignity in Healthcare for People with Disabilities regularly updates its list of states that have mask mandates, as well as those with bans on mask requirements.

What is the federal mask mandate?



In December, due to concerns around the more virulent omicron variant, the Biden administration extended its mask mandate for those traveling by trains, buses and airplanes. Originally intended to expire on Jan. 18, the measure is now set to end March 18.

The White House has not said if it plans to extend the federal mask mandate further.

What does the CDC recommend about masking?



The CDC still encourages everyone age 2 years and older, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to continue wearing masks when in public indoor spaces, especially if in a high COVID-19 transmission area.

But the agency is expected to loosen its indoor masking guidelines as early as next week, reportedly switching to a benchmark that looks at the level of severe disease and hospitalizations in a given community, rather than a blanket nationwide directive.

The CDC originally stated in May 2021 that vaccinated people did not need to wear masks anywhere but reversed course in July, when the delta variant led to higher numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

People outdoors generally do not need to wear masks, the agency said, unless they are in extended close contact with other people.

What is the World Health Organization's position on masks?

The World Health Organization's current guidance is that wearing a well-fitting mask that covers the nose and mouth is recommended indoors in areas with poor ventilation or where social distancing cannot be maintained, "irrespective of vaccination status or history of prior infection."

