Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Due to COVID With Guests Still Inside

Shanghai Disneyland has again shut its gates indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns. This time, however, Monday's abrupt closure left guests stuck inside the theme park unable to leave until they produced a negative COVID test.

The guests were not immediately permitted to leave Shanghai Disneyland due to China's zero-COVID policy, the BBC reported. Like other businesses operating in Shanghai, Disney is required to follow standard procedures, a Disney spokesperson told CNET via email.

The testing on all guests came back with negative results, a Disney spokesperson said, and all exited the park by early Tuesday.

Video was posted on social media purporting to be of thousands of guests trapped inside the resort Monday night. According to the BBC, rides continued to operate while visitors remained stranded inside.

People who visited Shanghai Disneyland since Thursday are also required to produce three negative tests over three consecutive days, the BBC reported citing a Shanghai government post on WeChat.

The Shanghai Disneyland website remains down, with Disney working on a reopening plan.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.