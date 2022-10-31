Shanghai Disneyland Reportedly Shuts Down Due to COVID With Guests Still Inside

Shanghai Disneyland has again shut its gates indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns, reports Monday say. This time, however, Monday's abrupt closure reportedly left guests stuck inside the theme park unable to leave until they produce a negative COVID test.

The guests can't leave Shanghai Disneyland due to China's zero-COVID policy, the BBC reported Monday. According to the publication, rides continue to operate while visitors remain stranded inside.

Video has been posted on social media purporting to be of thousands of guests trapped inside the resort.

People who visited Shanghai Disneyland since Thursday are also now required to produce three negative tests over three consecutive days, the BBC reported citing a Shanghai government post on WeChat.

Disney Parks didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Shanghai Disneyland website is currently down.

