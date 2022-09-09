Polio in New York: Governor Declares Emergency to Bolster Vaccine Efforts

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster over polio on Friday, as evidence of local transmission in the state mounts. Only one case of polio has been reported, but for every reported case, hundreds more people may be infected, health officials said.

Nassau County is the newest county confirmed to have polio in its wastewater, according to an announcement by New York's Department of Health. Polio has also been detected in the wastewater of Rockland County, Orange County, Sullivan County and New York City. The findings in New York City's wastewater last month increased concern over polio because they suggested the virus is circulating in the country's largest city. The first case of polio in the US in about a decade was reported in July in an unvaccinated person from Rockland County.

Hochul's declaration is meant to increase polio vaccination in New York by allowing additional people to administer polio vaccines, including midwives, pharmacists, emergency medical workers and other health care workers. The declaration will also require better information-sharing on polio immunization data between health officials, according to the news release.

"On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice," State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in the release. "If you or your child are unvaccinated or not up to date with vaccinations, the risk of paralytic disease is real."

"I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk at all," said Bassett.

Polio is a viral disease that disabled more than 35,000 people each year in the 1940s before there was a vaccine. It was declared eliminated from the US in 1979. Most people with polio have only mild or no symptoms, but others can become paralyzed or die.

Most people today were vaccinated against polio as children, and it's a requirement for attending public schools in New York. The available vaccine for polio in the US -- which is recommended as a four-dose series typically given from the ages of 2 months through 6 years -- may be more than 99% effective at preventing paralysis and is credited with eliminating polio from the US. Though it isn't known how long the vaccine makes you immune, you're likely protected for many years after vaccination, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some adults, including those traveling to certain countries, and some health care or lab workers may have had another vaccine after childhood.

Rockland County and Orange County, where polio was previously detected, have vaccination rates of a little more than 60% and about 59%, respectively, compared with the statewide average of about 79%, health officials said. Vaccination rates against polio in New York City are a little over 86% in children up to 5 years old.

"The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple -- get vaccinated against polio," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in August. "With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus."

New York's health department recommends that all children and babies start the vaccination series for polio immediately if they haven't already. The health department also recommends that adults get three doses of the polio vaccine if they're unvaccinated, or are unsure whether they received the vaccine. Adults should also get the last one or two doses if they started the polio vaccine series but didn't finish (no matter when they started).

Some people who've already been vaccinated against polio but are at increased risk of coming into contact with it may also get a booster, according to the latest announcement. This includes people who will have contact or might've had close contact with a person suspected to have polio (or that person's close contacts), health care providers in New York who might be in contact with the virus or handle samples, as well as people who are exposed to wastewater at their job.

