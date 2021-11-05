Pfizer says its COVID-19 antiviral pill reduces risk of serious illness: What we know about US approval

Getty Images

A day after Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics received approval in the UK for its COVID-19 antiviral pill, Pfizer on Friday said it has an antiviral drug that can cut the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID by 89%, according to studies.

Called Paxlovid, Pfizer's pill would be taken orally to fight the severe symptoms. Currently, the only antiviral medication authorized in the US requires a health care professional to administer the medication intravenously, through a needle, over 5 to 10 days. An easy-to-take pill could become part of a growing toolkit doctors could use to fight serious infection from COVID, which includes the three COVID vaccines authorized for use in the US.

In September, data from Johns Hopkins University showed that around 1 in 500 Americans have died from the coronavirus. While the available COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective, millions of Americans have not been vaccinated. According to a September report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated people are over 10 times more likely to get hospitalized and die from the disease than fully vaccinated people.

Here's what we know about Pfizer's antiviral pill. We'll update this story as more details emerge.

What is Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drug?

In the US, the three approved COVID vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson can protect you from infection. But for those already infected, antiviral drugs can reduce the chance of serious illness and reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

If approved, Pfizer's drug won't replace the need for vaccines. Health officials see the vaccines and antiviral drugs working in tandem to tame the pandemic: Vaccines can prevent infection and lessen the severity of illness if you get infected. Antiviral drugs can lessen the effects of the illness, including for those unvaccinated.

Pfizer said in studies Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% when taken within three days of symptoms for those who are at a higher risk of serious infection. The pharmaceutical giant said it intends to request emergency authorization for use with the Food and Drug Administration "as soon as possible."

How does it compare to Molnupiravir, Merck's pill?

Merck has already applied for an emergency use authorization of its drug with the FDA, on Nov. 11.

If given the go-ahead, Merck's antiviral drug would be the first approved in the US to be taken orally at home. The drug giant says its pill can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 50% if taken within five days of the onset of symptoms for those who have tested positive and are at higher risk of serious illness.

An FDA advisory committee intends to meet at the end of the month to discuss Merck's drug.

When could Pfizer antiviral pill be available in the US?

The New York Times reported Pfizer's pill could be available in the next few months, if approved by the FDA.

