Pfizer COVID pill could get FDA approval before January. What we know about effectiveness

Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The toolkit health professionals can use against COVID-19 could expand a bit by the end of December. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expected the Food and Drug Administration to make a decision this month on his company's COVID antiviral pill. The FDA has a "very high sense of urgency," Bourla told CNBC on Tuesday.

Pfizer on Tuesday said results from trials show its pill can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% if taken with three days of symptoms and and 88% within five days.

"We have far more tools to fight this virus than we ever did just one year ago," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House briefing on Wednesday.

Called Paxlovid, Pfizer's pill would be taken orally to fight the severe symptoms. An easy-to-take pill could become an important tool doctors could use to fight COVID, along with the three COVID vaccines authorized for use in the US. Merck also has an antiviral drug recently approved by the FDA.

While the available COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective -- including against the omicron variant -- millions of Americans have not been vaccinated. According to a September report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated people are over 10 times more likely to get hospitalized and die from the disease than fully vaccinated people.

Here's what we know about Pfizer's antiviral pill. We'll update this story as more details emerge. For more on COVID-19, here's the latest on vaccine mandates, keeping your vaccine card handy and this year's flu season.

When will Pfizer's COVID pill be available?



Pfizer in November asked the FDA for emergency use authorization for its antiviral drug. Pfizer's Bourla said he expected the FDA to make a decision this month. If approved, the drug is ready to go. "We have already shipped product into the US," Boural said, "so product will be available this month if it's approved."

What is Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drug?

In the US, the three approved COVID vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson can protect you from infection. But for those already infected, antiviral drugs could reduce the chance of serious illness and reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

If approved, Pfizer's drug won't replace the need for vaccines. Health officials see the vaccines and antiviral drugs working in tandem to tame the pandemic: Vaccines can prevent infection and lessen the severity of illness if you get infected. Antiviral drugs can lessen the effects of the illness, including for those unvaccinated.

In clinical trials, Paxlovid -- taken in combination with ritonavir, a drug used to treat HIV -- reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% when taken three days of symptoms for those who are at a higher risk of serious infection, Pfizer said.

During its clinical trials, Pfizer said, reported side effects between those taking the antiviral drug and those taking the placebo were about the same.

How many courses of the COVID drug is the US government buying?



A treatment course runs five days, and patients will take three pills orally every 12 hours.

How does it compare with molnupiravir, Merck's COVID pill?

Merck applied for an emergency use authorization of its antiviral pill with the FDA in mid-October and received authorization in Novembner.

Merck has said its pill -- also intended to be taken orally at home -- can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% if taken within five days of the onset of symptoms for people who have tested positive and are at higher risk of serious illness.

Will Pfizer's drug be free?

Biden in a statement said the antiviral treatments will be "easily accessible and free" with his administration's purchase of 10 million treatment courses. Separately, the US government is purchasing 1.7 million courses of Merck's antiviral drug to provide if and when it is approved by the FDA.

For more on COVID-19, here's the latest on COVID-19 vaccines for kids, what to know about mixing and matching vaccines and what is happening with booster shots.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.