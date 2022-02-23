New COVID Vaccine Highly Effective Against Severe Disease, Companies Say

Sarah Tew/CNET

A new COVID vaccine was 100% effective at preventing COVID-19 hospitalization during a clinical trial, the vaccine's makers, Sanofi and GSK, said Wednesday in a press release. As promising data rolls in, the companies plan to seek authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration and regulators in Europe.

The two-dose vaccine was also 75% effective at preventing "moderate or severe" COVID-19 disease in Phase 3 of the trial, as well as 57.9% effective against symptomatic disease. This is in line, the companies said, with expected vaccine effectiveness during a time when variants of concern (such as delta and omicron) were dominant.

The vaccine is also effective as a booster for people who've been vaccinated with another COVID-19 vaccine, the companies said. They will also ask the FDA and other regulators to consider it as a booster candidate.

As The New York Times reported, the number of COVID-19 infections in the trial was small, and the vaccine's efficacy may have been lower in a larger trial. Full results on the vaccine as a primary series and as a booster will be published later this year, the companies said.

The new vaccine might be an especially useful tool in the fight against COVID-19, as it uses a different technology than other COVID vaccines, including Pfizer's or Moderna's (mRNA) or Johnson & Johnson's (a viral vector vaccine). The Sanofi-GSK vaccine is a protein-based vaccine, which is a common type of vaccine that's been in use for many years for shingles, hepatitis and more.

Novavax, a similar vaccine, submitted data for authorization to the FDA last month.

The Sanofi-GSK vaccine was one which received funding from Operation Warp Speed. However, progress was delayed in 2020 when the vaccine failed to produce a strong immune response in older adults. The companies then began working on a stronger version.

Sanofi and GSK are two of many companies working on COVID-19 vaccines, including some that have announced plans for variant-specific boosters. Some scientists have expressed more interest in the development of pan-coronavirus vaccines, such as the one being developed by the US Army, which doesn't target specific strains or variants of the coronavirus.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.