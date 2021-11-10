Nearly 1 million kids ages 5 to 11 have gotten a COVID shot

Bloomberg/Getty Images

By the end of the day, more than 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 will have gotten their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said at a press briefing Wednesday. There are approximately 28 million children in the US ages 5 to 11.

This week, COVID-19 vaccines to kids under 12 became widely available at pharmacies, pediatricians offices, community centers, school-based clinics and other places that serve children. Pfizer's vaccine was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration for kids ages 5 to 11 at the end of October, and recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.

Pfizer's is the only COVID-19 vaccine available to kids as young as 5 (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for people age 18 and older). In addition to being administered with a smaller needle, Pfizer's vaccine for kids under 12 is one-third the dose of its original vaccine, a slightly different formula, and also comes in a different-colored bottle.

The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death. Children are at lower risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death compared with the adult population, but they can still experience complications. More than 8,300 children ages 5 to 11 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to CDC data.

