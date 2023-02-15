Moderna Says COVID Shots Will Remain Available at 'No Cost'

Moderna said Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccines will remain free to people with and without insurance following the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency this May, which allowed for government funding for vaccinations for all Americans. The announcement follows concerns and criticism by politicians over its vaccine price hikes, reported to be set up to $130 per dose.

People with insurance were likely to continue getting COVID-19 vaccines at no cost, even when the federal government stopped footing the bill and regardless of price hikes. Most notable in Moderna's announcement is the addition of the company's "patient assistance program" and the promise underinsured and uninsured people won't have to pay, though details on how the assistance program weren't available in the post.

"Moderna remains committed to ensuring that people in the United States will have access to our COVID-19 vaccines regardless of ability to pay," the company said.

In a statement, Pfizer said that it's also committed to ensuring everyone has access to its vaccines and previously announced a patient assistance program of its own for US residents without health insurance. Pfizer confirmed that the commercial list price for a single-dose vial for people 12 and older will be $110 to $130, the same range Moderna's was estimated to be.

There are unknowns over how Moderna will keep its promise, including how it will ensure people with commercial insurance don't pay for shots, as STAT news reports.

