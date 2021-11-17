Moderna asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults

Pacific Press/Getty Images

Moderna announced Wednesday that it has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to extend the emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 booster to all adults. Moderna's booster is half the dose of its original COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA authorized Moderna's booster last month for everyone age 65 and older, adults who are at risk of severe COVID-19 because of a medical condition and adults who are at risk of COVID-19 exposure because of "frequent institutional or occupational exposure" (where they work or live).

The agency also authorized heterologous boosters, or "mixing and matching," for an extra COVID-19 vaccine last month, allowing all adults who are eligible for a booster to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of which one they originally received.

Last week, Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 18 and up. A spokesperson for the FDA said that the committee that advises the FDA prior to the agency's official authorization doesn't plan to meet to discuss Pfizer's or Moderna's latest requests, but that the FDA will "review the requests as expeditiously as possible."

Meanwhile, an independent committee advising the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet this Friday to discuss expanding booster eligibility, a CDC spokesperson said, and a specific agenda will be available in the coming days. Given that the CDC's committee meets to discuss how vaccines are distributed after they've been already been authorized by the FDA, it's possible that both Moderna's and Pfizer's boosters will be authorized for every adult as soon as this week.

All adults who received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine are already eligible for a booster.

Moderna didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.