Keep an eye on your health with 30% off Lets Get Checked home tests

Due to the ongoing pandemic, getting in to see a healthcare professional of just about any kind has become a lot more difficult as they struggle to keep up with demand. But even if you're not faced with an immediate medical emergency, it's still a good idea to keep an eye on your health, and there are other resources out there that are more readily available. Lets Get Checked has a large selection of health and wellness tests that you can take in your own house, including COVID-19 lab tests. And right now, when you use our exclusive promo code CNET30, you can get them all for 30% off.

There are more than 30 different health tests available. There are tests for general wellness, like a cholesterol, diabetes or heart test. And there are more specialized tests for both men and women, such as hormone and fertility tests. Since you take your tests at home, you don't get your answers immediately. Instead, you collect your sample and use the pre-paid shipping label to send it out to one of the highly accredited Lets Get Checked laboratory partners. In two to five days you'll be able to access your results through your secure online account.

The promo code offer is ongoing for the time being, so there is no clear-cut expiration date.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.