Here's What to Know About Colon Cancer, Its Warning Signs and Ways to Reduce Risk

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and women when rates are combined. While it's most common among older adults, it can affect individuals of all ages, races and genders.

According to the American Cancer Society, rates of colon or rectal cancer have been increasing in people under age 55 since the mid-1990s, inching up by 1 to 2% each year.

Knowing the signs and being proactive in getting care is crucial for colon cancer recovery. Below we discuss the signs of colon cancer, its risk factors and things you can incorporate into your daily life to lower your risk of CRC.

About colon cancer

The colon is a part of the large intestine; colon cancer forms here when there's an abnormal growth of polyps that form into cancerous cells over time. According to the Mayo Clinic, the polyps are small and may cause few to no symptoms. Regular screening is recommended, particularly if you have risk factors or are showing signs of colon cancer.

According to a report from Yale University, colon cancer tends to grow differently in men compared with women. Rates of colon cancer are lower among women, but they're also more likely to develop right-sided colon cancer, a more aggressive type of colon cancer.

7 signs of colon cancer

Change in your bowel movements or stool consistency

Constipation or diarrhea

Bleeding from rectum

Blood in the stool

Sudden weight loss

Regular stomach pain, discomfort or cramps

Bowels don't feel empty

Risk factors

Increased risk factors for colon cancer include:

You're 50 years or older

Family history of colon cancer



Chronic inflammatory conditions like ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease



Poor diet high in fat and low in fiber



Alcohol



Smoking



An inactive lifestyle



Obesity



Ways to reduce the risk of colon cancer

Cancer screening: The average person should begin screening for colon cancer around age 45, but consider screening earlier if you have increased risk factors. Nutrition: Incorporate different fruits, vegetables and whole grains into your diet to reap their nutrients. Foods like berries, grapes, broccoli and brown rice contain vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that may have cancer-preventing benefits.

Smoke and drink in moderation: You don't have to quit cold turkey, but these habits should be practiced in moderation to lower your risk of colon cancer.

Exercise: Regular exercise can help maintain a healthy body and weight, which lowers the risk of colon cancer. Aim for 150 minutes of activity weekly, or 20 to 30 minutes daily.



For tips on healthy living, here are tips on how to improve your gut health, six low-impact exercises you can do anywhere and 'exercise snacks' you can easily perform for heart health.