Get this contactless GE digital thermometer at its lowest price yet

GE

Whether you're trying to protect your business or your household, a quick temperature screening is another line of defense against the ongoing pandemic. But you can't exactly ask everyone to stick the same thermometer in their mouth. A contactless forehead thermometer is a quick and easy solution that will help keep you and others safe, and right now, you can , a 25% price drop. The discount is not automatically applied, so be sure to clip the on-page coupon which is located right under the price, to get that $10 off.

This contactless infrared thermometer reads temperatures between 93.2°F and 109.4°F, and gives a reading that is accurate within +/- 0.1 °F. Results are nearly instant, delivering a precise reading in one second or less. And the thermometer automatically records the last 10 temperature readings, in case you need to double-check someone's results. If a high temperature is detected, the thermometer will automatically trigger a fever alert. At $10 off, this is the lowest price we've seen on this GE model, which is impressive considering the significant rise in demand caused by the pandemic.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.