Get $72.50 off a Reliefband Sport anti-nausea wristband for Cyber Monday

David Carnoy/CNET

If you're looking for a way to reduce nausea due to motion sickness, anxiety and host of other causes without taking drugs, a Reliefband wristband is worth checking out. It doesn't work for everybody, but many people have had positive results with it. Since the Reliefband Sport attaches to the inside of your wrist, you can wear it with an Apple Watch with an optional accessory.

The company says that "once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which rapidly relieves symptoms of nausea and vomiting without any side effects." You are required to use a dab hypoallergenic conductivity gel. Reliefband offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on any of its bands if you're not satisfied with them.

All the Reliefband deals:

: $97.50 ($32.50 off with Amazon Prime membership)

: $157.50 ($72.50 off)

: 187.50 ($62.50 off with Amazon Prime membership)

Riliefband is having a for Cyber Monday but the Amazon deal for the Reliefband Sport was slightly better.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.