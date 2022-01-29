Forget to sign up for health insurance? It might not be too late

the_burtons/Getty Images

Have you missed the voice of your favorite health insurance salesperson? Longing for the robo voicemails that file in after you click "learn more" on the wrong insurance website?

You might still be able to make it happen, or at least do your research to find the best coverage for you so you don't get scammed by a robot or call center.

For Americans who live in California, New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Rhode Island or the District of Columbia, the open enrollment period to get new health insurance coverage is still open through Monday, Jan. 31. The US government issued the deadline reminder Thursday, when it announced a record-breaking 14.5 million people enrolled in health insurance coverage from Nov. 1, including 5.8 million people with new coverage.

While the open enrollment period ended Jan. 15 for people living in states who enroll using the federal open enrollment program (Healthcare.gov), 17 states (plus the District of Columbia) have their own state-based marketplaces. Five of those states, along with DC, have enrollment periods that end on Jan. 31 this year. Medicare has its own open enrollment period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Here's where to go to enroll in health insurance by Monday. In other health news, read about how to find an at-home COVID-19 test, what's the deal with finding the right face mask and what scientists do (and don't) know about long COVID.

How can I still enroll in health insurance?

If you live in one of the following states or territories, click for its website and enroll by Jan. 31:

You may still be able to get health insurance coverage outside of the enrollment period if you qualify for Medicaid (for people with low income and other individuals), if you qualify for the Children's Health Insurance Program, or if you had a "qualifying life event." Some qualifying life events include having a baby, getting married or losing your health insurance.

