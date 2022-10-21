Flu Season Is Here. Here's When to Get Your Shot and More

It's that time of year again, when we try to puzzle through just how bad this year's flu season will be in the US.

It's already been bad in Australia – a country that usually foreshadows the flu season up north (they experience their winter first).

"It's hard to anticipate what trends we will see with each flu season, but we usually look to the Southern Hemisphere for clues," said Dr. Brittany Mueller, an internal medicine physician at Atlantic Medical Group Primary Care. "Australia tracks their flu cases very carefully, and we know that their flu season started earlier than usual this year and had a high number of cases."

What's more, the mask-wearing and public health precautions we've been taking for COVID-19 that've also resulted in historically low flu seasons are starting to melt away.

"Now that people are out and about without masks, traveling extensively, and once again having vacations, going to restaurants and religious services, and back to school and to the office, there are more opportunities for the [flu] virus to circulate," Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases and a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, told the AARP.

Every year, the flu vaccines are tweaked to best reflect the circulating strains of the virus, including the formulas available this year. And while the brunt of flu season in the US is likely still a couple months ahead of us, you're still in the "best" timing window for getting vaccinated.

Here's what to know.

Should I get a flu shot?

Yes, most people should. The CDC made a universal recommendation following the 2010-11 flu season that everyone (with rare exceptions) should get a flu vaccine. There are different flu vaccines available, depending on how old you are and other factors.

And if there's one thing we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: What might be one week of being knocked out of commission for you could be a hospital stay or worse for someone else who catches the flu. Getting vaccinated minimizes your risk of severe disease, but may also reduce your risk of spreading the flu to others.

How old do you need to be to get a flu vaccine?

Babies as young as 6 months (and everyone older than that) can get a flu vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics say it's safe to get the flu vaccine at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, which now includes the new COVID-19 booster.

Note that while it's safe to get both vaccines at the same time, you could be more likely to experience mild, temporary vaccine side effects like muscle aches if you get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time, one study found.

Frank Grittke/Getty Images

Which flu vaccine should I get?

Which flu vaccine you receive will most likely depend on your age. Specific, higher dose vaccines are recommended for adults age 65 and up, who may need an extra immunity bump. All the flu vaccines available this year are quadrivalent, meaning they're designed to protect against four different flu viruses.

There are a few different types of flu vaccines, including standard-dose flu shots for adults under age 65, nasal vaccines that contain live but weakened versions of the flu virus for people 2 through 49 years old and stronger formulas intended for older adults.

The CDC doesn't have a specific recommendation for most people under age 65. But there might be special considerations or guidance for other adults, including people who are pregnant, those who have a history of Guillain-Barre Syndrome and people who had a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine in the past, according to Mueller.

If you're over age 65: The CDC recommends you receive either Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent recombinant flu vaccine or Fluad Quadrivalent adjuvanted flu vaccine, if possible. These flu vaccines were shown to prompt a more robust immune response in older adults.

When to get the flu shot

The CDC recommends most people get it in September or October, but receiving one after October will likely still be effective at protecting you ahead of the peak of flu season, which typically starts to peak around December and goes to March.

"It takes about two weeks to build up the antibodies, which will last for about six months," Mueller said. "That will take us through most of the winter months when flu tends to be prevalent in the northern hemisphere."

Where to get a flu shot

The flu vaccine campaign is different from the campaign for COVID-19 vaccines, which are free to everyone because they were paid for by the federal government and strategically available through a vaccine-finder website.

But you should still be able to find a flu vaccine relatively easily. If you have a primary care doctor, you can get one at their office. If you don't have a go-to health care provider, you can call a pharmacy or health clinic near you to see if one's available. They might ask your age to see if they have the recommended vaccine in stock for you.

Note that when you see a "free flu shot" advertisement at a pharmacy like this one, it usually means free for most insurance plans. If you have any health insurance (including Medicaid), you should be able to find a free or discounted flu vaccine. If you decide to make the doctor's appointment, though, the office visit could be an extra expense even if the flu shot was free.

How much is a flu shot without insurance?

If you're completely uninsured, you may still be able to get a free flu shot from your local health department or at a community clinic, both of which often hold pop-up events at the start of flu season. You can also pay out of pocket at a doctor or pharmacy – the cost for the shot itself typically ranges from $20 to $75.

Who's at high risk of flu complications?

The people who are at higher risk of complications from influenza include older adults age 65 and up, people who are pregnant, disabled people and those with certain medical conditions. Children under age 5 are also at higher risk of flu complications.

There might be more specific recommendations for people at higher risk, and if you think that's you, the CDC has some special guidance.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.