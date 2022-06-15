For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

A US Food and Drug Administration panel on Wednesday voted unanimously to recommend COVID-19 vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech be given to infants as young as 6 months old.



The Moderna vaccine, submitted for approval for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old, is 25 micrograms, compared to 100 micrograms for individuals 18 and older.

Pfizer's vaccine, however, is intended for kids ages six months to 4-years-old and is administered as a series of three doses of 3 micrograms each, one-tenth of the adult vaccine strength.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee approved both recommendations 21-0.

If the emergency use authorizations are supported by FDA commissioner Robert M. Califf and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as they are expected to be, children could receive their first injection as early as Tuesday, according to the White House.

Anticipating agency approvals, the Biden Administration authorized pre-orders of up to 10 million free doses for young children, split evenly between Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccines.

As of May 28, approximately 442 US children under the age of 4 have died from COVID, according to Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

On Tuesday, the panel voted unanimously that Moderna's vaccine should be approved for kids ages 6 through 17. The two-dose version for kids 12 to 17 is the same 50mg strength as the company's adult vaccine, while the one for children 6 to 11 is half the adult strength.

