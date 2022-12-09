FDA Clears New Continuous Glucose Monitor From Dexcom

Dexcom, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems company, announced Thursday that its G7 system has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration. Suitable for people with Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes, the G7 is cleared for everyone age 2 and up.

The Dexcom G7 is an all-in-one wearable that's 60% smaller than the G6, which is one of CNET's best continuous glucose monitors. The G7 sensor only requires a 30-minute warmup, compared to the G6's two hours, and it includes a 12-hour grace period to replace finished sensors. Dexcom also says the G7 app will be "redesigned and simplified" and will come with improved alert settings.

Like the older version, the G7 won't require any finger pricks or scanning, real-time glucose readings will be sent every five minutes and you'll be able to integrate it with other wearable tech like the Apple Watch or Garmin.

About one in 10 people in the US have diabetes (and one in five don't know they have it, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way someone's body uses sugar (glucose), which we need for energy. Some people with diabetes use continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMs) to track their blood sugar levels, like Dexcom's, which connect a small patch that sticks to your skin to an app that helps you keep tabs on your diabetes.

The G7 will be available in the US in early 2023. Dexcom says the price will vary based on insurance coverage, but the company is currently reimbursed by more than 97% of private insurance companies, Medicare nationwide and Medicaid in 45 states.

