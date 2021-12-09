FDA authorizes Pfizer boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

Sarah Tew/CNET

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized boosters of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for teens ages 16 and 17 at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to sign off on the boosters before they roll out to the younger age group. The Washington Post reported that Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's director, could endorse the FDA's expansion for Pfizer's booster as soon as Thursday.

The other two COVID-19 vaccines available in the US, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are authorized only for people age 18 or older.

"Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting COVID-19," FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a release.

The expanded authorization for teens comes as the threat of the new omicron coronavirus variant rises in the US. The highly transmissible delta variant continues to be the dominant strain in the states. Officials with Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, have said that booster doses of its vaccine might be necessary to restore protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

