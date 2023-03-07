Eye Drops Sold Worldwide Recalled Due to Non-Sterility

Pharmedica USA is recalling two lots of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops eye drops that were sold worldwide at online retailers including Amazon. Using the drops could pose a "risk of eye infections that could result in blindness," according to a notice posted last week by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Citing concerns about "non-sterility," Pharmedica USA said people who bought the eye drops should immediately stop using them and return them to the place of purchase.

The recalled products are 30 milliliter and 15 milliliter white, cylindrical HDPE eye drop bottles with UPC numbers 731034913799 and 731034913829. Look for bottles with lot codes 2203PS01 and 1808051 on the label.

So far, the FDA said, there aren't any reported illnesses or injuries in connection with this recall. The agency said customers should contact their health care provider if they experience any symptoms after using the potentially contaminated eye drops.

This is the latest in a series of eye drop recalls this year. Last week, the FDA posted a recall notice about six lots of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15% from Apotex Corporation, after reports of cracks developing in the bottles' caps. There was concern about the sterility of the product.

On Feb. 24, the FDA released a report about an artificial eye ointment recall by Global Pharma Healthcare. Batch No. H29 of Artifical Eye Ointment, distributed by Delsam Pharma, was reported to be leaking. There were concerns about contamination, which could lead to eye infection and blindness.

Before that, Global Pharma artificial tears were recalled and linked to eye infections that spanned multiple states. Global Pharma recalled all lots of its Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma. There have been 55 cases of infection in 12 states, including cases that have led to vision loss, hospitalization and one death.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.