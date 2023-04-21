Everything You Need to Know About Buying Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids

Hearing loss among adults in the United States is common -- especially for people over the age of 60. The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders reports that 15% of Americans over the age of 18 report some trouble hearing, and it's estimated that 28.8 million adults would benefit from hearing aids.

With the large number of people who have hearing loss, it makes sense that hearing aids are becoming more and more popular. Until recently, however, it was difficult to get your hands on a hearing aid unless you went to your doctor, had a hearing test and paid for a customized prescription device. And while many medical professionals still recommend going that route, it's now possible to buy hearing aids over the counter. Though they aren't quite as customized to your needs as a prescription device, they can be helpful for those who need them -- and they typically cost a lot less.

If you've noticed a persistent change in your hearing, it may be time to consider some assistance. But Elaine Mormer, PhD, CCC-A, an audiologist and professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, wants to make it clear that hearing aids should only be used if you have actual damage to your hearing, not something like earwax buildup.

HUIZENG HU/Getty Images

"Hearing loss can also be caused by a number of treatable conditions that should be ruled out prior to purchase of an OTC hearing aid device," said Mormer.

But if a hearing aid is what you need, the purchasing process can be daunting. Ahead, we'll discuss everything you need to know about OTC hearing aids so you can be well-equipped to find the right device for you.

Types of over-the-counter hearing devices

You can buy over-the-counter hearing aids online and in stores, but there are a few differences you'll see when looking at what's available.

Personal sound amplifiers

Personal sound amplifiers are not something that can or should be used for those who have hearing loss. These devices, which are not regulated by the FDA, are used to amplify sound and are often used by people while hunting or doing something that requires a clearer or louder sound.

Benefits

Work for people of all ages



Make softer sounds more clear



Usually sync with a smart device



Things to consider

These are not designed for people with hearing loss



Personal sound amplifiers are not intended to be used full time



These will not address other aspects of hearing loss, like sound distortion or muffling



Over-the-counter-hearing aids

Over-the-counter hearing aids are hearing devices you can buy online, at your local drugstore or any other retailer that doesn't require a prescription. These devices are best for people whose hearing loss is mild or moderate, as they're not as effective for people who have severe or profound hearing loss. They're also not advisable for anyone under the age of 18. The biggest difference between these hearing aids and prescription hearing aids is they're not quite as tailored to the wearer as those picked out after a hearing test and fitted by an audiologist.

"OTC hearing aids have limited options to refine and customize the fit and sound experienced by the user," said Lucas A. Berenbrok, PharmD, a pharmacist and associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy. "Some people with hearing loss require a more individualized approach and should consider seeing a licensed hearing health professional for a customized hearing solution."

Benefits

Generally cheaper than prescription



Can sometimes sync with smart devices



Accessible via your local drug store or online



Can be an entry point to prescription hearing aids for a lower cost



Things to consider

These don't require a hearing test, which means they aren't as exact



If you don't use the guidance of an audiologist, you may not pick out the best option for your hearing loss



Not designed for those with severe or profound hearing loss



Things to consider before buying OTC hearing aids

There are many aspects of your life that you should consider before beginning the shopping process for OTC hearing aids. This will make the buying process easier.

Hearing loss severity

OTC hearing aids are designed for people with a lower level of hearing loss. If your loss is more progressed, OTC hearing aids may not be the way to go and you should seek the guidance of your doctor.

"OTC hearing aids represent a new solution for persons with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, but they are not right for everyone," said Jennifer Phelan, AuD, an audiologist and assistant professor at the University of South Dakota, adding that they can be a very useful solution for certain people.

Budget

In general, OTC hearing aids are a more cost-effective solution for hearing loss than customized, prescription hearing aids. However, take your budget into consideration before you start looking around and find a retailer that offers a device that you feel comfortable paying for. Just be mindful you aren't looking for something too cheap, as it may be a sign of a product that won't actually work properly.

Ear anatomy

There are different styles of OTC hearing aids, including those that go over the ear and those that go in. Consider which you'll be most comfortable with and go from there in your search. These can also vary in the level of hearing loss they address as well.

bymuratdeniz / Getty Images

Lifestyle and needs

Your hearing aids will become a part of your everyday life, so it's important to take all aspects of your day and life into consideration. If you work out often, you want hearing aids that will withstand a lot of activity. If you want something to work with your phone, look for Bluetooth-enabled devices. All of these things should fit into your lifestyle.

Features you should look for in OTC hearing aids

Once you've thought about the larger-picture aspects of OTC hearing aids, it's time to get into the nitty-gritty of the search. "Persons with hearing loss may consider both form and function when considering which OTC hearing aids to purchase," said Mormer.

Battery life

Some OTC hearing aids will come with rechargeable batteries or battery packs while others will not. Think about how much effort you want to put into charging or dealing with batteries with your hearing aids. If you're frequently on the go or don't want to worry about charging and replacing batteries a lot, consider investing in hearing aids with a longer battery life or that won't require charging.

Sound quality

Different hearing aids will provide different levels of sound quality, as will different styles of hearing aid. "Consumers may want to consider whether the hearing aids have 'preset' listening options versus an app-based listening activity that results in a 'self-fitting' process," Mormer said.

Volume control

If you want to be able to adjust the volume on your hearing aids -- especially if you know you're someone who needs a higher volume sometimes -- look for hearing aids that are adjustable. This could be important for someone who works in a noisy environment who maybe wants to turn the volume down so as to not damage the eardrum or someone who has a soft-spoken partner that requires a more powerful hearing aid to converse with.

Background noise reduction

Some hearing aids will include a feature to bring down the level of background noise. If you have difficulty hearing in crowds or even with traffic noises or loud music, you may want to consider hearing aids that will target background noise and make it easier for you to decipher sounds.

Feedback suppression

You may have been around someone with hearing aids who had to constantly mess with the device because it was whistling or making a shrill sound. That's feedback. Some hearing aids are designed in a way that will make that less likely to happen as a result of how sounds are processed by the device itself. Some devices have sensitivity levels that make them prone to feedback -- which can be counterproductive to your hearing -- so look into this aspect during your search.

How to buy OTC hearing aids

You can find OTC hearing aids both online and in stores. The advantage to purchasing in store is that you can potentially speak with a pharmacist, however, the online buying experience is easy and comfortable enough to do from your couch.

Buying OTC hearing aids online

Buying OTC hearing aids online is as easy as a Google search. There are plenty of buying guides and reviews from other people sharing their own experience with the hearing aids you're considering. Plus, you can browse around several different sites before taking the plunge.

Benefits of buying OTC hearing aids online

Most likely a larger inventory



Easy to buy from the comfort of your home



Access to customer reviews



Limitations to buying OTC hearing aids online

You can't hold the product in your hands before you buy it



You likely can't consult an expert in the store (like a pharmacist)



Buying OTC hearing aids in person

If you go to your drug store to buy your hearing aids, you'll likely have the guidance of someone in the store -- perhaps a pharmacist. And though it's not required to have a hearing test before you buy OTC hearing aids, you could do a test and have an audiologist guide you through the in-store process.

Benefits of buying OTC hearing aids in person

You can work with a pharmacist or other expert



You can see exactly what you're getting in person before buying



You'll likely have better access to customer service after the fact (if you need it)



Limitations to buying OTC hearing aids in person

You may not have many store options in your area



Your local store may not have much inventory



OTC hearing aid warranty and return policies

It's important that your hearing aids work properly for you, so before you buy them, make sure you're purchasing a device with a warranty or a return policy that will allow you to get a refund if it doesn't work out. That means avoiding the resale market or buying something from a place you don't know and trust. If you buy from a drugstore or a reputable website, you'll likely be able to return or exchange the device if something's not going the way you expected.

Can I use insurance to buy OTC hearing aids?

OTC hearing aids are unlikely to be covered by your insurance, but all insurance companies have different coverage. It's best to reach out to your insurance provider to see what coverage you may have for OTC hearing aids. On the other hand, prescription hearing aids are more likely to be covered by your insurance provider. Your insurance might also cover a hearing test that's required for prescription hearing aids.

If you have insurance and think you need hearing aids, check to see if the hearing test is covered by your insurance and then see how much of the prescription hearing aid cost would be covered. In some cases, these prescription hearing aids end up cheaper than OTC hearing aids, all thanks to insurance.

If you have a health savings account or flex spending account through your employer, you may be able to use that money to get OTC hearing aids. While it may not come directly from your insurance provider, depending on what your employer offers, it could still be a money-saver.

Halfdark/Getty Images

Adjusting to OTC hearing aids

There's always a learning curve when incorporating something new into your life -- especially something like hearing aids, which can quite literally change your life. Follow all provided instructions and guidelines with the hearing aids to make sure you've them set up properly and are cleaning them as needed.

Even when you buy OTC hearing aids, you can always work with an audiologist or pharmacist to ensure you have them fitting and working properly. It's also important to understand that OTC hearing aids may not help you -- and that's OK.

"People who are not successful with OTC hearing aids should see an audiologist for personalized evaluation and treatment," said Mormer. "Pharmacists are knowledgeable healthcare experts who can help make referrals to audiologists when they suspect that someone has severe hearing loss or displays signs that using an OTC hearing aid is not appropriate."