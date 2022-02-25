CDC Mask Policy Change: What Happens to State COVID Mandates Now?

Domin_Domin/Getty Images

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations for wearing masks indoors to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. More specifically, the CDC changed the metrics it uses to determine COVID community levels, on which its masking recommendations hinge.

While the agency previously measured new COVID cases and local positivity rate, the agency now considers three new metrics -- new hospitalizations, ICU bed occupancy rate and new COVID cases. The CDC's decision reduces the number of Americans living in counties with high COVID levels from a large majority to a considerable minority of less than 30%.

You can look up your own county's community COVID level on the CDC's Community Levels by County Tracker. The CDC still advises that people at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 take extra precautions, regardless of their community COVID level.

These updated masking recommendations also apply to schools and come at a time when many states and cities are lifting their masking requirements for indoor spaces. New Mexico, California, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Nevada, New York and Illinois all ended their indoor mask mandates in the past few weeks. Many places are also dropping or have announced ends to school mask mandates.

The CDC's new guidelines for community COVID levels will not immediately affect the federal mask mandates. Americans will still be required to wear face coverings on public transportation, including airlines, until at least March 18. The Biden administration has not yet indicated whether or not it intends to extend that mandate.

What are the CDC's new mask recommendations?

The CDC still recommends that people in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors. What's changed is the way CDC determines a high level of community transmission. Instead of looking simply at new cases and positivity rates, the agency is now taking a more "holistic" approach that evaluates the total impact of COVID-19 on the local community.

The agency is now factoring hospitalizations and the number of available ICU beds into its calculations for determining the impact of COVID-19 on communities. As the omicron variant surge lessens and studies continue to show less severe illness from the omicron variant, hospitalization rates have plummeted even faster than case rates.

The CDC has said that people outdoors generally do not need to wear masks, regardless of community COVID level, unless they are in extended close contact with other people.

Which states recently ended masking requirements?

As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations drop sharply, state masking requirements are quickly ending.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Feb. 17 that the state's mask mandate has been lifted.

California's indoor masking requirements for vaccinated people ended on Feb. 15, though unvaccinated people are still required to wear face coverings indoors.

Rhode Island announced an immediate end to mask-or-vaccine requirements for indoor spaces on Feb. 11, the same day Delaware Gov. John Carney lifted the state's universal mask mandate.

"We're in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Carney, a Democrat, said in a statement.

New York ended its mask mandates for everyone on Feb. 10, though cities, counties and individual businesses can still enforce mask-or-vaccine requirements, but it's no longer required by state law.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted the state's public and school mask requirements the same day.

"Masks are still a great tool we have to slow the spread of the virus," Sisolak said in a statement. "The state will no longer require masks in public places, but employers and organizations -- including school districts -- may set their own policies."

Illinois plans to end its statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28, Gov. Bill Pritzer said, citing the state's sharp drop in hospitalizations.

The Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human Services said it expected an end to masking requirements in the state "no later than March 31."

Massachusetts currently still requires masks in certain situations -- including on public transportation and in health care facilities and nursing homes. On Feb. 15, state public health officials updated their advisory from encouraging everyone to wear masks indoors to recommending face coverings for unvaccinated individuals and vaccinated persons with specific medical conditions.

Washington has already lifted its outdoor mask requirement, and Gov. Jay Inslee said he will end all remaining masking requirements on March 21.

With the end of Illinois' mask mandate on Feb. 28 and requirements from Oregon and Washington expiring in March, Hawaii is poised to become the only US state requiring masks indoors.

Which states still require masks indoors?

Four US states and four territories currently require masks in indoor settings like restaurants, bars and gyms:

Illinois

Hawaii

Oregon

Washington

District of Columbia

Puerto Rico

US Virgin Islands



Guam

As noted above, Illinois' statewide mask rules end Feb. 28, as do similar requirements in Washington, DC.

Washington's masking requirements for most indoor venues are slated to expire on March 21.

The Oregon Health Authority has said it expects to lift the state's indoor mask mandate no later than March 31.

California and Connecticut only require unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors.

Which states have school mask mandates?

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii



Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island



Washington



District of Columbia

Guam

Puerto Rico

US Virgin Islands

Statewide mask requirements in schools in Massachusetts and Connecticut are ending on Feb. 28.

Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee indicated that indoor masking in public K-12 schools will end on March 4, though local municipalities can implement their own masking policies.

New Jersey announced it would lift mask requirements for students and school employees on March 7.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said school masking requirements will expire on March 21, along with the public masking mandate.

The Oregon Health Authority said the state will stop mask requirements in schools "no later than March 31," the day they're slated to end in Delaware schools.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not ended masking rules for schools, but they have been suspended following a vote by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. Pritzker, a Democrat, has indicated he plans to ask the state Supreme Court to review that decision.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its mask requirement for all students and staff in public schools. Local school systems, however, can vote to make masks optional once 80% of eligible residents are vaccinated.

What is the federal mask mandate?



In December, due to concerns around the more virulent omicron variant, the Biden administration extended its mask mandate for those traveling by trains, buses and airplanes. Originally intended to expire on Jan. 18, the measure is now set to end on March 18.

The White House has not said if it plans to extend the federal mask mandate further.

What is the World Health Organization's position on masks?



The World Health Organization's current guidance is that wearing a well-fitting mask that covers the nose and mouth is recommended indoors in areas with poor ventilation or where social distancing cannot be maintained, "irrespective of vaccination status or history of prior infection."

