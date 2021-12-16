CDC committee recommends Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's

Getty Images

A committee of scientists and doctors that give guidance to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's. The panel met to discuss rising concerns about the J&J vaccine's link to a rare but serious blood-clotting disorder, which isn't seen with either Pfizer's vaccine or Moderna's.

Members found that given the safety and wide availability of Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines in the US, and the severity of the rare side effects seen with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC should "prefer" that people get either Pfizer's or Moderna's instead of Johnson & Johnson's.

If the CDC accepts the committee's recommendation, that doesn't mean the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will become unavailable. Members talked about possible additional guidance for J&J's vaccine, including having it remain an option for people who prefer J&J for whatever reason, and those who can't take Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccine because of a past allergic reaction. Johnson & Johnson's is the only one-dose vaccine available in the US. The others require two doses.

Updated information shared at the CDC meeting found that the blood-clotting disorder linked to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine has happened more frequently and in more demographics and age groups than previously reported (though it's still very rare overall -- 54 reported cases through August, out of about 16 million people who've received J&J). Women ages 30-49 are at the highest risk (about 1 in 100,000 doses of J&J). Nine people have died in the US from the blood-clotting disorder, according to the CDC presentation, and all cases have required hospitalization. About 15% of people who experience the disorder, or one in seven, will die, according to an updated Food and Drug Administration fact sheet.

Johnson & Johnson is widely used in low and middle-income countries -- oftentimes as the only available vaccine. As the US races to maximize protection for its population with booster doses, as few as 7.5% of people in low-income countries have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.

Unvaccinated people remain at risk of severe disease and death caused by COVID-19. According to CDC data covering September, unvaccinated people were 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated people.

The CDC committee's recommendation comes as health officials strengthen their recommendations for COVID-19 boosters in response to the new omicron variant. Though all the vaccines' effectiveness is expected to be lowered when it comes to omicron, boosters will restore that protection, health officials say.

