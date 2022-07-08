Biden to Sign Executive Order Protecting Access to Abortion Pills

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site.

President Joe Biden will sign on Friday an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services, the White House said. This comes two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision guaranteeing a woman's constitutional right to have an abortion.

The order will direct Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to protect access to FDA-approved abortion pills and contraceptives, to ensure emergency medical care for women who are pregnant or have had a miscarriage or an abortion, and to launch further public education about access to reproductive health care services.

It will also set up an interagency task force, between the HHS and the White House Gender Policy Council, on reproductive health care access. This group will include Attorney General Merrick Garland, who will provide "technical assistance to states affording legal protection to out-of-state patients as well as providers who offer legal reproductive health care."

