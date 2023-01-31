BEFAST: the Acronym That Could Save a Life During a Stroke

Someone in the US experiences a stroke every 4 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it's among the top leading causes of death for Americans. A stroke can occur when an artery in the body is blocked or an artery in the brain is ruptured.

But there is some comfort in knowing that strokes can be treated if you're able to get help fast.

Quick and efficient medical attention lowers the chances of a long-term disability and fatality. Knowing the signs and being proactive in seeking care can make all the difference. The acronym BEFAST is a helpful tool that guides you through helping yourself or a loved one through a stroke.

Learn more about the aptly named saying BEFAST below and the signs of a stroke that you should be paying attention to.

Signs of a stroke

General signs of a stroke include:

Numbness in the face, arm or leg, particularly on one side of your body

Difficulty speaking or understanding others



Sudden confusion and mental fogginess



Sudden vision issues in one or both eyes



Sudden dizziness, incoordination and trouble walking



Sudden migraine headache



Signs of a stroke tend to look the same in men and women, but signs can be less intense in women and are often overlooked. In addition to the signs listed above, women may also feel the following symptoms before stroke:

Fatigue

Headaches



Mind fogginess and memory issues



Nausea and vomiting



Remember BEFAST to help identify a stroke

This is where the acronym BEFAST comes in. It's a helpful resource to help recognize if someone is having a stroke and what you should do.

B: Balance problems

Someone is suddenly unable to stay balanced, experiencing dizziness and struggling to walk.

E: Eyesight problems

Someone suddenly experiences blurry vision and sees double or black.

F: Face muscle drooping

One side of the face is dropping and unable to function as normal.

A: Arm numbness

One arm suddenly feels numb or weak and cannot be raised simultaneously with the other.

S: Speech difficulties

Someone is blurring their speech, speaking incoherently or unable to repeat phrases.

T: Time to call for help

If you or someone is experiencing one or more of these symptoms, especially to one side of the body, call 911 immediately. Quick medical care is vital in preventing serious long-term harm or disability.

Possible causes of a stroke

While there are risk factors of stroke that can't be changed, like family history or gender, some are preventable.

Below is a list of possible stroke risk factors that can be managed:

Smoking

High blood pressure



Obesity



An excess of alcohol



Drug usage



Heart disease



Diabetes



For more advice on managing heart health, here are nine tips to help lower your risk of heart disease and what to do if someone is experiencing a heart attack.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.