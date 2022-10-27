The Latest COVID Booster: Here's When and Why You Should Get One

What's happening Updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna target the BA.5 version of omicron and are available to everyone age 5 and up. Adults who don't want either can get a shot of Novavax for their first booster. Why it matters The mutating virus has chipped away at earlier protection from vaccines and COVID-19 infections. Boosters restore much of that protection. What it means for you Getting a booster right now is especially important if you're in your 60s or older, if you're at higher risk of severe COVID or if you were infected awhile back.

Everyone age 5 and older is eligible for an updated booster, which is one dose of either Pfizer's or Moderna's updated formulas, as long as two months have gone by since your last COVID-19 shot.

And for adults who can't take an mRNA vaccine or don't want one, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Food and Drug Administration signed off last week on Novavax's vaccine as a booster, as long as six months have gone by since you completed your primary vaccine (the first two doses, or one dose if you got Johnson & Johnson). This is for people who are fully vaccinated but haven't gotten any booster yet, which accounts for about 48% of vaccinated adults in the US.

Boosters have proven to be critical in restoring protection against severe disease that's faded over time from someone's original vaccination or a previous illness. In an effort to match newer strains of the ever-evolving COVID-19 virus, scientists developed bivalent boosters that cover the "original" COVID-19 strain as well as newer versions of omicron, including BA.4 and BA.5. (These are the new boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.)

But the CDC and FDA have also cleared the way for adults who don't want or can't take Pfizer's or Moderna's formulas to get a dose of Novavax, ensuring more adults have protection moving into the winter season, where respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and the flu are expected to affect more people.

Updated or not, boosters have reduced the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 across age groups. Unvaccinated adults who were 50 or older were 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than adults of the same age who had at least two booster doses, according to CDC data from April through early September 2022. Adults of that age who weren't vaccinated were three times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared with those who had one booster.

Compared with all adults 18 and older who were "up to date" on their COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning they got the shots they were eligible for, unvaccinated adults of the same age were more than five times more likely to be hospitalized.

Even with the broadened availability, there's been some confusion over "best timing" to get a new booster, especially among people who've been sick with COVID-19 within the last couple of months. There are other questions at play, too, like which booster you should get, or what ones are available to you.

Who can get Novavax's booster?

Adults who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 -- but haven't yet received any booster -- can get a dose of Novavax as their booster. It doesn't matter which vaccine you originally received -- Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Novavax.

What are the new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines? Were they tested?

The new vaccines are bivalent, meaning they target the "original" strain of COVID-19, as well as the newer BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants which have made up most cases recently. The FDA has authorized two updated boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer's is for those age 5 and older, and Moderna's is for people 6 and up.

When they were authorized by the FDA, the agency made its decision based on on clinical trials of a slightly different bivalent booster that targets the BA.1 version of omicron instead of BA.4/BA/5. In addition, there were mice studies on the BA.4/BA.5 formula. While this approach has been unprecedented in the COVID-19 vaccine campaign so far, health officials say it's not too far off the way we approve influenza vaccines. Every year, the flu vaccine is tweaked with a strain believed to be the best target. And the new COVID-19 boosters also do not introduce any new vaccine ingredients.

"Bivalent and multivalent vaccines are very common and modifying a vaccine to include different virus strains often does not require a change in other ingredients," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf said in August in a tweet. "FDA has extensive experience with reviewing strain changes in vaccines, as is done with the annual flu vaccine."

However, whether the new updated booster formulas are any better at protecting us than the originals is still a bit of an unknown. A preprint study (it hasn't been peer-reviewed yet) from Columbia University, for example, found that people who got the bivalent booster as their fourth dose had a similar antibody response to people who got the monovalent (original vaccine) as their fourth dose. The immune response was measured only after a few weeks post-vaccine, however, so it's a shorter-term picture.

If more research confirms studies like these, it doesn't mean the updated boosters aren't worth it. It just means that the new formulas aren't as robust as scientists were hoping a tweaked formula could be. And it speaks to the power of the original vaccine formulas at protecting us against severe disease.

When should I get another booster?

The updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech boosters are authorized by the FDA for people who've gone at least two months since their last vaccine dose, whether it was a booster shot or a primary series. It doesn't matter which vaccine you originally received, and it shouldn't matter which brand you choose now. Moderna's new booster, like its previous vaccine, is a slightly larger dose (50 micrograms) than Pfizer's (30 micrograms).

If you were vaccinated earlier in the pandemic but haven't gotten any booster yet, you can get a Novavax shot at least six months after finishing your primary series.

At a panel meeting of the CDC's scientific advisers, a committee that meets before the CDC recommends a vaccine, a few members expressed concern that some people would be better off waiting longer than two months between their last shot and this new booster, especially people who have recently had COVID-19 and still have relatively high immunity. (In its general vaccine guidance, the CDC says that people can wait three months before getting the shot if they're getting over COVID-19.)

And while myocarditis is rare overall, younger men and teenage boys appear to be at higher risk post-vaccination and can wait longer between vaccine doses appears to reduce this risk.

From an immune response perspective, some infectious disease doctors have suggested waiting as long as four to six months between your last COVID-19 infection or vaccine to get the most bang out of the new booster. Dr. Anthony Fauci , the chief medical adviser to the president, told PBS that if you tested positive for COVID-19 recently, "you should wait about three months, at least three months from the time that you had a prior infection" before getting the new booster. Fauci added that because he had COVID-19 in the middle and end of June, he was waiting until the end of September to get boosted.

Fauci ended up getting his booster live on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in early October.

Dr. Jayne Morgan is the executive director of the COVID Task Force at Piedmont Healthcare who also has a YouTube channel dedicated to "demystifying" science and medicine. She said that it's important to get a booster right now so we can "stem the tide" on the pandemic.

"You want to have this booster while omicron is circulating. The whole point of bringing the booster out now is so that we can stop chasing this variant," Morgan said, adding that it's unclear what variants or subvariants will be in our future, and if (or how much) they'll evade our protection from vaccines, infections and treatments.

The vaccines and boosters have proven to be especially effective at preventing severe disease in older adults. A report published Oct. 7 by the US Department of Health and Human Services found that COVID-19 vaccines were linked to about 650,000 fewer hospitalizations and 300,000 fewer deaths in seniors and other people who are enrolled in Medicare in 2021. More than 81% of COVID-19 deaths occur in people over age 65, according to the CDC.

Where can I get the new booster?

You should be able to use the vaccine finder site Vaccines.gov to find an updated vaccine near you. When you're choosing your updated booster from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, make sure to select the shot that says "Newly Authorized Bivalent" in bold text. Primary series vaccines, or the first two doses, are still available for people who haven't received any vaccine yet.

Smaller doses of the original vaccines are also still available for kids as young as six months. For those who are getting the Novavax booster, you'll find it under "Primary vaccines."

What are the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants?

Both BA.4 and BA.5 are considered part of the "original" omicron variant (BA.1) family. They're newer versions of the virus that causes COVID-19. BA.5 quickly overtook the conversation and is currently the dominant variant in the US.

What about B.Q.1?

Scientists are now watching BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which combined are estimated to make up about 17% of COVID-19 cases in the US right now. Like BA.5, they're versions of the omicron variant. Scientists were anticipating some mutations as the virus continues to evolve, but it might be too early to tell how the newer versions of COVID-19 will play out in the US.

Morgan said that by allowing COVID-19 infections to occur, we are allowing the virus an opportunity to invade our bodies and mutate into new variants, many of which have been more contagious than previous versions and caused more hospitalizations and deaths.

"Whether they turn into something or nothing, the fact of the matter is they continue to give us evidence that these variants will continue to develop if we continue to make ourselves to be infected," Morgan said. "Human beings are the key part of the life cycle of this virus."

Boosters and wearing masks are some ways we can stop participating in the life cycle of the virus and help it die down, Morgan says.

Can I get a flu vaccine at the same time as my booster?

Yes, according to the CDC. There's no recommended waiting period between the seasonal flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccines.

The flu vaccines for the 2022-2023 season have been updated, and the CDC considers September or October good months for most people to get their flu shot.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.