Amazon Pharmacy Now Automatically Applies Coupons for Brand-Name Drugs

Amazon Pharmacy is now automatically applying manufacturers' coupons for select medications. The company said Wednesday that it's partnering with pharma companies GSK, Kaléo, Novo Nordisk and Dexcom to integrate coupons for common conditions directly into checkout.

Among those already available are coupons for the asthma drug Trelegy, the weight-loss injectable Wegovy, G6 and G7 continuous glucose monitoring systems, and AUVI-Q, which is given for severe allergic reactions like anaphylaxis.

In a release, Amazon cited a Massachusetts Health Policy Commission study that found patients used manufacturer-sponsored drug coupons only 15% of the time.

"Even once coupons are found, a patient faces a tedious, confusing process that involves searching online, downloading forms, enrolling in a program, or having to call the drug manufacturer directly," the company said. "We believe getting the medication you need should be as easy as shopping on Amazon."



If your drug is eligible for a coupon, the regular and discounted price will appear at checkout on the Amazon Pharmacy website or app.

Which medications have coupons and how much they discount the price is determined by the manufacturers, Amazon said, adding that it's working to add more pharmaceutical companies and medications to its roster.



Automating coupons is just the latest strategy in Amazon's efforts to challenge brick-and-mortar pharmacy chains like Walgreens and Target.

In January, Amazon launched RxPass, a subscription service that provides generic medications for only $5 a month for your entire order.

Prime members can also access a prescription savings benefit that provides discounts of up to 80% off generics and 40% off brand-name drugs when paying without insurance via Amazon Pharmacy or thousands of other participating pharmacies.

Amazon's announcement comes while as many as 15 million Americans are poised to lose Medicaid benefits after continuous coverage mandates expire on April 1.

Customers who receive Medicaid or other government health care can't use manufacturers' coupons, Amazon said.