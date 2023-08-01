'Amazon Clinic' Expands to All 50 States: How to Make an Appointment

Just when you thought Amazon couldn't get any more involved in your life, it might. On Tuesday, the company said its telemedicine marketplace, Amazon Clinic, is expanding to all 50 states. The marketplace was previously available in 32 states.

Amazon Clinic is similar to other telemedicine sites in that it offers care for common health conditions or issues, like some skin conditions, urinary tract infections, allergies, birth control and more. It doesn't accept insurance or Medicaid, but you may be able to use your insurance if you're prescribed a medication. (Many of the nonserious conditions you're able to treat through this service may require a prescription.)

Amazon Clinic's expansion to all 50 states is the company's latest dip into the health sphere, which includes a pharmacy. Telehealth visits via video are available in every state, while message-only consultations are available in 34 states. Appointments will be with a licensed provider from one of the third-party telemedicine clinics Amazon has partnered with: Curai Health, Wheel, Steady MD and Hello Alpha.

Unlike some telemedicine sites, Amazon Clinic has an age limit and is only able to serve adults ages 18 to 64 -- children and older adults can't use the service right now. You don't need a Prime account to book a telehealth service through the company.

Here's what to know about Amazon Clinic and how to use it.

What conditions can Amazon Clinic treat? And how do you make an appointment?

Amazon's online clinic or marketplace is best suited for issues you've had in the past that you can guess will require a prescription -- think nonurgent "urgent care" needs, like pink eye, a cold sore or erectile dysfunction. It isn't the place to get a new diagnosis or manage a serious illness.

Also, getting a prescription for medications for some health conditions, like eczema for example, requires a previous diagnosis from a doctor.

To make an appointment, look through the list of conditions on its webpage or use the mobile app. After clicking on one and choosing your state, you'll see the types of appointments available, price and estimated response time. If you live in a state that allows message-only consultations, you'll see a video option or a cheaper "message only" consultation. You may also see more than one clinic offering the same service so you can look into either site before selecting.

After you choose your appointment, you'll begin the intake portion and will be asked to provide personal information. If you're written a prescription, the clinician can send it to any pharmacy of your choice.

How much does it cost?

On average, a video consultation costs $75 and a message only consultation costs $35, Amazon says. Prices will vary slightly based on what the third-party medical site has set and what condition is being managed. But you'll know the price as you book your consultation.

You can't use your insurance, private or Medicare/Medicaid, but you can use your FSA or HSA dollars.

Regarding price, Amazon Clinic seems to sit near the middle of what other telemedicine companies or sites charge. However, its clinics provide less comprehensive services than some telehealth services on the market.

How does Amazon vet its doctors?

The Amazon Clinic is a middleman between the consumer and a third-party health clinic, and a licensed provider with that clinic. Amazon says on its FAQ page that before a clinic joins the company, Amazon evaluates it for quality and continues to work with it to "ensure that all of their clinicians continue to meet applicable standards of care."

Amazon says Amazon Clinic is compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, or HIPAA, a federal law governing the release of medical data.