11 Natural Ways to Boost Your Immunity During the Winter

There's a good chance now that the winter months are here, you'll find yourself with a cold (or something even more annoying like the flu). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are millions of cases of the common cold each year, and the average adult catches two to three colds every year. That means you have a very good chance of having a cold during the winter. Children get colds even more frequently, so if you're a parent, you're even more likely to have winter illnesses rolling through your home.

There are plenty of ways to take care of your body during these susceptible months (and all year round) by supporting your immune system. Your immune system is what your body uses to fight off infections, keeping you in tip-top shape. Eating the right foods, taking the right vitamins and leading a healthy lifestyle can boost your immune system. For more tips on how to keep your immune system strong, keep reading.

For more health tips, check out these tips to stop drinking alcohol that actually work and the best foods for high blood pressure.

Take a supplement

Taking supplements can help boost your immune system during the winter months. Zinc has been proven to keep bacteria and fungi from entering your body. Vitamin D functions much the same, and a vitamin D deficiency has been linked to an increased risk of flu and infection. Vitamin C is another important antioxidant that may help your immune cells keep working to keep you healthy. This vitamin works to protect the body from infection and keep new immune cells growing.

Prioritize sleep

Tetra Images/Getty Images

Sleep plays an important role in your overall health and is especially important for keeping you healthy. According to the Mayo Clinic, when you're sleeping, your immune system releases cytokines, an essential protein responsible for immune system cell growth -- some of which protect your body from infection. When you're sick, you need more of these cytokines, and if you're not getting enough sleep, you may not be producing enough cytokines.

Drink plenty of water

Water is essential for keeping your blood pumping, which is part of your immune function. According to the University of California, Irvine, water assists in transporting nutrients throughout your body, including essential ones for fighting off infections. Proper hydration also keeps all your organs functioning properly, and when your body is running efficiently — including your immune system — you're less likely to get sick.

Exercise regularly

Moderate exercise can be beneficial when it comes to boosting your immune system. Studies show that this type of exercise can increase the circulation of your immune cells. When your immune cells are properly moving through your body, they can better protect you from infection. Exercise can also help you sleep better, and we already know sleep is a key element in boosting immune function. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, exercise can help with slow-wave sleep, or deep sleep. It relaxes your mind and gives you an outlet for stress, leading to better sleep at night.

Wash your hands frequently

While we've always known how important it is to wash your hands frequently, it became even more apparent at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Washing your hands helps minimize the spread of germs. You should frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap to get rid of germs and keep from transferring them into your body through your eyes, nose or mouth. Keeping your hands clean can help keep you from getting sick, and it'll help those around you by preventing them from getting sick as well.

Eat nutrient-rich foods

Seeking out foods that are rich with the previously mentioned nutrients — vitamins C and D and zinc — can be beneficial for boosting your immune system. These foods include orange juice, salmon, tuna, tomatoes, broccoli, oysters and red meat. A balanced diet in general is also a great way to keep your body properly fueled and healthy. According to Harvard University, a diet full of fruits and vegetables, lean protein and whole grains can help keep your immune system running properly.

Reduce stress

According to the Cleveland Clinic, when you're stressed out, your body produces fewer lymphocytes — white blood cells that boost immunity. Stress can also increase your cortisol levels, which can lead to inflammation and a dip in immune levels. Reducing your stress levels can help keep your immune system functioning properly to fight off any infections that may come around. Common activities that reduce stress include: meditating, exercising, breath work, spending time with people you love, eating well and therapy.

Keep warm with appropriate attire

While it's not true that you'll catch a cold if you don't bundle up during the winter, the extreme result of hypothermia can hurt your immune function. Studies show that when your body temperature dips too low, it can suppress your immune system. So when it's cold outside, ensure you're wearing the proper attire — layers of clothing with a coat, hat, gloves, a scarf, socks and warm shoes. Layers will let you adjust for the right temperature in colder temperatures.

Try aromatherapy

Essential oils have become pretty popular the past few years, especially as natural alternatives to aid sleep and combat the flu. Some research has been done on how essential oils can benefit your immune system. Ginger and eucalyptus essential oils may support your immune system by lessening inflammation and increasing the function of immune cells. You can use these essential oils by placing them in a diffuser in your bedroom while you sleep so you breathe them in during the night. You can also sniff them directly, though it's important to take care when inhaling them. A diffuser helps to breathe them in more gently. It's important to note that essential oils should never be ingested, unless they are food grade.

Cut back on alcohol and sugar

Alcohol can have a few different negative effects on your immune system. Alcohol can damage your immune cells, making it harder for your immune system to do its job. It also causes inflammation and can kill off the good bacteria in your body that are important in the process of fighting off infection.

In addition to alcohol, sugar has a negative effect on your immune system, as it can impact your white blood cells. Those white blood cells are integral in keeping your immune system working to keep you from getting sick.

Get a relaxing massage

According to a study conducted by Cedars-Sinai — the first large study on the effect of massages on the immune system — found that massages may assist lymphocytes (which boost white blood cells), decrease cortisol and positively impact cytokines. The study implied that regular Swedish massages may help immune function. You could also try a lymphatic drainage massage, which can help flush out any extra fluid, increase blood flow and increase immune function.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.