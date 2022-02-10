Mattress recalled due to fire hazard

Serta/CPSC

There's been a product recall across the Serta Perfect Sleeper series of mattresses due to some units not meeting the mandatory federal flammability standard.

Around 800 mattresses will be replaced after the US Consumer Protection Safety Commission noted a fire hazard on Thursday.

The affected mattresses were manufactured between July 15, 2021 and Aug. 6, 2021, and were sold from July through September. They came in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes, and were sold through Aaron's Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Macy's and Sam's Club as well as on Serta's website.

There have been no incidents or injuries reported, but the CPSC advises consumers to stop using the mattresses immediately.

You can check affected model numbers online, but Serta will contact all purchasers directly to ship out a free replacement mattress.

If you're looking for another brand, here's our roundup of the best mattresses for 2022.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.