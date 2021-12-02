Mask mandates now extended for months. Here's what to know about the requirements today

Sarah Tew/CNET

Mask mandates that were originally supposed to end Jan. 18 will be now extended to mid-March in an effort to stop the spread of the omicron variant that's made its way into the US. The requirement to wear a mask over the nose and mouth will apply to people riding the bus, train and airplanes, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. The extension is driven by a concern that the country could soon be fighting two COVID variants at once. The highly contagious delta variant is still circling the country. (There's a travel ban in place to help prevent the new variant from spreading.)

The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend everyone wear a face mask in crowded areas, regardless of vaccination status. While scientists are testing the effects of omicron on existing vaccines, it's possible for people with breakthrough infections to spread any COVID variant. Although the CDC believes vaccinated people may be contagious for shorter periods of time, they can and do contribute to new COVID cases, especially for people who are asymptomatic and may not be aware they're infected.

Both the WHO and CDC agree that people who aren't vaccinated should continue to wear face masks because they account for the majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world. As omicron spans the globe, scientists agree that anyone eligible for a booster shot get one. We continue to update this story as new information comes to light.

Here's the latest on mask mandates and tighter restrictions

The Biden administration extended its mask mandates for those traveling by trains, buses and airplanes on Dec. 2 due to concerns around the new omicron variant. And while the US has travel bans to prevent the new variant from spreading, omicron has already made its way into the country and is expected to appear in more states.

Other countries have also begun tightening COVID-19 restrictions. For instance, Germany recently announced a lockdown for those who are unvaccinated. Some states in the US have also tightened restrictions, requiring proof of full vaccination to enter businesses.

Why are coronavirus variants like omicron and delta serious?



The delta variant is considered the most contagious of the variants identified so far, according to the WHO, but omicron tests are still underway and guidance could change. The delta variant is spreading among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated population, though hospitalizations, serious illness and death are less likely to occur in those who are fully vaccinated.

It's too early to tell how dangerous the omicron variant is at this time. It is understood to have more mutations than the delta variant.

CDC guidance: Fully vaccinated should continue wearing masks in some areas

The current CDC guidance for mask wearing says that everyone age 2 years and older, vaccinated and unvaccinated, should continue wearing masks indoors when in public places, especially if in a high COVID-19 transmission area, to help prevent spreading the disease to others.

Earlier this year, the guidelines said those who are fully vaccinated can "resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing" except where required, such as in planes and businesses. But that guidance quickly changed over the summer when it was found the delta variant can cause breakthrough infections in vaccinated people.

What is the WHO's position on mask wearing?

Wearing a mask consistently continues to be important, even for people who are vaccinated, a WHO official said during a press briefing. "People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves."

Wearing masks in public places is essential to keep people from inhaling particles that will cause them to become sick, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an American infectious disease epidemiologist, said during the same briefing.

While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are showing robust protection against variants, breakthrough infections can still occur.

