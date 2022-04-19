Mask Mandate on Airplanes Lifted. Here's the Latest

Sarah Tew/CNET

The mask mandate on airplanes ended two weeks ahead of its May 3 expiration date, due to a court order on Monday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended the expiration date for masks on airplanes and other public transportation by 15 days. However, District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the order is unlawful because the agency did not adequately explain its reasoning for the mandate, nor allow public comment before issuing it.

The federal mandate required travelers to wear masks on buses, subways, trains, ferries and other forms of public transit. And now that the requirement has ended, many airlines are no longer enforcing the mandate.

We'll explain what's happening with the airplane mask mandate and the court order, including whether it may be reinstated. For more information, here's the latest on the BA.2 variant of COVID-19, how to find free COVID-19 antiviral pills and how to order more free COVID-19 tests. We'll update this story as new information develops.

Could the mask mandate be reinstated?

The lawsuit was filed by the Health Freedom Defense Fund and can be appealed, but it's unclear what the government will do. The Biden administration told reporters the TSA won't enforce the mask mandate while the court order is being reviewed. However, the MTA, MBTA and other transit companies have said they will continue to require masks.

The mandate has been extended four times, with the last extension put forth to monitor any potential increases "in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country," the AP reported.

The US has experienced a dramatic drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases since February, and the political pressure to end the airplane mask mandate rose significantly -- the Senate passed a bill in March to eliminate transit mask requirements, with eight Democrats joining the yea votes.

A TripIt from Concur survey conducted between April 1 and April 4 shows that 54% of people wanted the mask mandate for transportation to expire April 18, while 30% wanted it to be extended and 16% with no preference.

Which states challenged the mask requirement?

Twenty-one states sued to end the mask mandate on public transit. All 21 states have Republican attorneys general. Here's the list: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Do flight attendants want to keep the mandate?

Flight attendants as a group haven't taken a stance on whether or not to keep the mask mandate in place, the Association of Flight Attendants said. They are, however, in charge of enforcing the mandate, which also means dealing with passengers refusing to comply.

A group of nine flight attendants from Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest and United filed a lawsuit in late March, alleging that the mask mandate is unconstitutional. The flight attendants contend that mask requirements on airplanes lead to hostility and violence toward them, per ABC4.

As of April 12, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 744 out of 1,150 cases of unruly passengers in 2022 have been related to face masks. Given those numbers, an expired mandate could significantly decrease the number of in-flight violent altercations.

Will individual airlines continue to require masks?

As of now, the majority of airlines in the US have ended the mask requirement for flyers. On March 23, Airlines for America, an industry association that includes the top seven US airlines, sent an open letter to President Joe Biden asking him to end masking and international predeparture testing requirements. The organization said that the rules "no longer make sense in the current public health context" and that "science clearly supports lifting the mask mandate."

Generally, airlines follow protocols put in place by the Transportation Security Administration, so if the mandate isn't reinstated, the airlines are likely to keep the "no mask necessary" policy.

"We remain in communication with the Administration as they reassess the existing mask requirements and work to identify a path forward from COVID-era policies," an AFA representative told CNET. "We are encouraged by the lifting of mask requirements in all 50 states and other COVID-related restrictions across the country."

Which international airlines have ended masks on flights?

The US requirements for masks on airlines have ended, and several international airlines, particularly in Europe, have recently eliminated mandatory masking on flights, as well.

On April 4, Norwegian Air announced that it was removing mask requirements for all of its flights. Norwegian flies almost entirely within Europe.

British Airways has also lifted its mask requirements on some of its flights, following the end of mask mandates in England and Wales.

Swedish airline SAS eliminated required masking on flights within Denmark, Sweden and Norway. All passengers over 6 years old traveling to or from other countries must still wear masks.

On March 16, Virgin Atlantic made masks optional for fliers traveling to Barbados, St. Lucia, Antigua, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas and Jamaica.

Icelandair has also made masks optional for all flights except those to and from Canada, the US and Germany.

The UK-based airlines easyJet, Jet2 and Tui have all lifted in-flight mask requirements for flights that originate and end at locations that don't require masks, including England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How can I stay protected while the mask mandate is lifted?

If you're concerned about COVID-19 while traveling, there are a few measures you can take to help keep yourself protected.

Wear a face mask while in flight.

Choose a window seat, if possible -- this exposes you to fewer people than an aisle seat.

Stay up to date on your vaccines.

Wipe down your seat and tray with a disinfectant cloth.

Wash or sanitize your hands before eating.

