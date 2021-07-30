Make your own custom face mask for only $17 at Vistaprint

Vistaprint

You may know Vistaprint as that company that prints custom photo albums and greeting cards but did you know they also make customized face masks? Right now you can stylize your face as easily as uploading vacation pics, only $17 a mask when you use code MASK15. Shipping is free where available.

We haven't tested these but they look like standard replaceable filter polyester face masks. Meaning that you can add a paper filter, $2.50 for a 10-pack with code, to avoid the dreaded "mask mouth". If you're looking for ideas, Vistaprint carries a variety of pop culture designs from DC Comics to Harry Potter. Check out the Artist Collection as well, featuring the likes of Keith Harrington and Nikkolas Smith, for a more trendy cover. These aren't part of the sale but they're actually priced lower than the custom mask. Of course, you're also free to design your own.

While you're there, check out the Vistaprint coupon page for additional money-saving codes on custom cards, blankets and other swags. For example, use codes like SAVEBIG to get up to 25% off your next order, minimum order value of $75.

