Lululemon sale? Lululemon sale! Shout it from the rooftops, because those two words don't come together often. Everyone's favorite place to buy activewear that makes their wallets wince is having a massive online-only sale from now through July 13.

Throughout the five days, Lululemon will mark down various items on its online storefront up to 50% and beyond. Markdowns will go up daily, and the sale will include items from all categories.

Because we're in the same boat as most people (love Lulu, hate how much it costs to buy it), the two of us decided to round up some of our favorite products that we think are worth snagging during this Lululemon sale.

Lululemon You heard it here first: Fanny packs will once again take the throne for the trendiest and most convenient way to cart around your stuff. Get this sleek Lululemon fanny pack for $19 while you can, because will you really pay $68 for it? -Amanda

Lululemon I have one Lululemon sports bra, and I actually hate to say it's my favorite sports bra of all time. It's one of those instances when you hate that "you get what you pay for" rings true. Anyway, it's worth buying the Up For It Bra during the Lululemon sale because at $29, it matches the price of any sports bra you might find at, say, a Target -- except it's Lululemon and now you get to say you own a Lululemon bra. -Amanda

Lululemon There's no better time than now to get Lululemon's Active Jacket. Unless, of course, you're cool with paying $128 for it -- or you could just man your computer and get it for nearly 40% off during the Lululemon five-day sale. The Active Jacket is lightweight and designed for running. With DWR (durable water repellent) treated fabric, this jacket intends to protect you from the elements during outdoor exercise, such as running or hiking. -Amanda

Lululemon I love a good layering long-sleeve top, even in warmer temps. This long-sleeve from Lululemon is made with "anti-stink" technology, which is a must if you like to layer while running outside or even throw it on post-workout. I love the thumb-holes feature, a must for colder weather when you want to layer the top under a coat or jacket and keep your hands warm. -Mercey

Lululemon I must be honest: I would never pay nearly $130 for a pair of leggings, not even Lululemon leggings. But, I might pay $79 for a really, really good pair of high-rise tights (I don't mess with low- or even midrise tights). These leggings might actually be worth it because of the breathable mesh fabric, high-rise waistline, 28-inch inseam (full-length!), phone pocket and drawstring. -Amanda

Lululemon Seven-eighth-length tights are a lifesaver if you're under 5 feet, 5 inches (like me -- I'm 5 foot 1). I hate when leggings bunch around my ankles because they're so long or fit awkwardly on my shorter legs. Enter 7/8 leggings to save the day, like this pair in the super-sweat wicking Everlux fabric. I almost never purchase regular full-length tights now -- only 7/8 since they fit like "regular" length leggings on me. I have a pair of 7/8 Lulu tights and they are the perfect length for me (they actually hit right at my ankles). -Mercey

Lululemon I love a good flowy workout tank -- I just can't bring myself to work out in anything form-fitting. The armpits have to be free, you know? I like the Train to Be Tank because it's hemmed to sit just above the hips. I have an abnormally short torso, so shirts like this actually fit me perfectly, whereas normal length shirts fall too low. Plus, this Lululemon tank is also seamless, which makes it extra stretchy and soft. -Amanda

Lululemon WFH uniform need a refresh? While there's nothing wrong with rocking leggings or sweatpants 24/7 right now, if you need an upgrade, these pants fit the bill. They look sleek and sophisticated and if you cover up the elastic waistband and drawstring with your top no one will know they're actually activewear. These are perfect for travel (whenever we can do that again) since the fabric is wrinkle-free. If you usually travel a lot for work, these are a great investment since they can easily take you from the airport straight to a meeting. -Mercey

Lululemon These days, a belt bag is a must when it comes to storing your essentials and staying as hands-free as possible when in public. And besides -- belt bags (aka fanny packs) have been having a moment for a while. Now it truly makes sense to grab one so you can walk, grocery shop or pick up takeout with a cute bag that can fit your wallet, hand sanitizer and phone. I love this sunny lemon color and if you're not sold on fanny packs yet, you can even wear the bag on your shoulder or as a crossbody. -Mercey

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.