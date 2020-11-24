Lululemon Black Friday deals: Up to 50% off on leggings, jackets, sports bras and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Lululemon rarely hosts sales, so when the retailer does offer discounts, it's a great time to shop for activewear favorites. The brand also doesn't come cheap so now is a good time to score deals like the popular Wunder Under leggings for $60 and bomber jackets for $149 while they are still available.

For Black Friday, Lululemon is also discounting some of its best-selling products, like the much-loved Align Pant, plus some past-season items too. I've dug through the sale to find some of the best deals.

Lululemon Our favorite workout leggings, the Lululemon Wunder Under, are marked down for Black Friday. You can snap them up in a few different styles, including full-length and cropped, ranging from $60 to $80.

Lululemon A waterproof goose-down jacket for half off? Yes please. This winter bomber jacket will keep you warm and dry through the season.

Lululemon This crop top caught my eye because it's something I'd want to wear to the gym and out with friends. The criss-cross design ties in the back, and the textured fabric looks modern. The top has four-way stretch and wicks away sweat for toasty workouts.

Lululemon For those who have larger chests, finding a supportive sports bra for high-impact workouts can be tough. This Run Times Bra provides high support for cup sizes B to E with an adjustable band and straps. Perforated paneling in the front and back helps with airflow, so you don't get too sweaty.

Lululemon This waterproof men's shell jacket has lots of pockets, cinches at the hem and has airflow vents to keep you cool. It packs down into a pouch so you can stash it in a bag and reflective details keep you visible at night.

Lululemon The real MVPs of 2020 are comfy pants that also happen to look like stylish jeans. These men's pants have jeanlike details -- riveted pockets, a zipper fly and button -- but are softer and way stretchier. They come in slim, skinny and classic cuts and in a few different lengths, all on sale for $89.

