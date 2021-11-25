Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
Featured Sleep Fitness Nutrition Personal Care Parenting Medical
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Lululemon Black Friday deals 2021: Wunder Under yoga leggings and more

Lululemon dropped the prices on some of its most popular gear for Black Friday.

gettyimages-1234751106

Lululemon has dropped prices for Black Friday.

 SOPA Images/GettyImages
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Black Friday deals are underway, with discounts at large retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target. And now, Lululemon lowered the prices of some of its most popular workout gear -- including the Wunder Under yoga legging collection. Black Friday pricing starts at 12 a.m. PT on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, and ends at 12 a.m. PT on Monday, Nov 29. A different batch of Cyber Monday pricing will last until Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 12 a.m. PT.

We've listed some of the best products we've found at Lululemon below. For more, here are some Black Friday store hours if you're shopping in person.

See at Lululemon

Black Friday prices at Lululemon

Lululemon, which has retail stores around the world, specializes in upmarket athletic clothing for women and men of all body types. Clothing options range from shorts and pants by size and workout type, to tanks, socks, sports bras, tops and jackets. The brand focuses on technical performance materials designed for sweat-wicking and venting during a range of activities, including running, cycling, tennis and yoga. Lululemon also makes "athleisure" clothing for daily wear as well.

screen-shot-2021-11-24-at-4-50-21-pm.png
Lululemon

Although the website and retail stores typically have sale items, here's the best of what the brand is offering up for Black Friday.

screen-shot-2021-11-24-at-4-53-30-pm.png
Lululemon

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.