Look sharp! Save 30% on designer glasses and frames at GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA is one of our favorite sites for buying prescription eyeglasses online -- its inventory is often more affordable than premium alternatives like Warby Parker and the site has clever features like the Virtual Mirror, which lets you see what you'd look like with particular frames. And yes, there is a great selection of designer frames here, but if you're on a budget, you can actually get out the door with an in-house brand for under $40. If it's time for you to refresh your prescription, we've got some deals to help you out. Right now, you can -- including frames and lenses -- if are buying designer frames using coupon code CBS30.

This deal includes both eyeglasses and prescription sunglasses and covers brands like Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, Persol, Armani, Muse x Hilary Duff, Ray-Ban and Oakley. Moreover, the discount also includes lens upgrades like mirrored, polarized, tinted and transition lenses.

There is a little fine print. This discount doesn't apply to contact lenses or try-at-home glasses.

Don't want to get a designer frame? We still have your back. You can get (though that's just the frames -- not the lenses). To get the discount, apply coupon code CNET65 at checkout. Either way, one of these codes will work, no matter what you're ordering.

