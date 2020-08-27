LG unveils a battery-powered air purifying mask

LG

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

LG on Thursday announced its new air purifying mask, which the company plans to show at next week's IFA convention. The face mask will fit like many others, with loops that hook behind the ears, but LG said it'll include two high-quality HEPA filters, which can remove at least 99.97% of particulates in the air that are .3 microns in size (a particularly difficult size to capture).

In a world continuing to face COVID-19-related challenges, an air purifying mask seems likely to gain traction. While the price point and release date haven't been announced, LG released more information about the device itself.

The mask includes 820mAh battery-powered dual fans along with the filters. On high settings, the battery life will last about two hours, LG said, and on low it will last about eight. LG says, "with its Dual Fans ... [the] wearable air purifier allows users to take in clean, filtered air." In addition, the fans will adjust speed as you inhale and exhale to make breathing feel "effortless."

The mask will come with a case that both charges the battery powering the mask and disinfects it with UV lights.

While LG said the mask will clean the air coming in through the filters, its press release doesn't say the same about air going out. The announcement also didn't include any mention of whether the mask will protect users from coronavirus virions more effectively than alternatives -- a subject already fraught in the realm of masks and air purifiers.

LG didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.