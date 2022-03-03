Learn All About Yourself With $50 Off This 23andMe Health Service DNA Kit

23andMe

Your genetic makeup can determine a lot about you, from physical attributes like your genetic weight and muscle composition, to medical conditions like Type 2 diabetes or celiac disease. A genetic test kit is one of the easiest ways to help you understand your health a little better. 23andMe is one of our absolute favorite DNA tests for 2022, especially if you've never tried one of these test kits before. And right now you can pick it up for just $99 at Amazon, down $50 from its usual price. But hurry: This deal is only available for today until 2:55 a.m. ET (11:55 p.m. PT).

Compared to the very popular Ancestry.com, 23andMe's test kit is primarily geared toward understanding the relationship between your genes and health, rather than tracing your family tree or discovering distant relatives. In addition to general wellness reports, which provide detailed information about your sleep, exercise and diet patterns, 23andMe tests for genetic carriers linked to health conditions like cystic fibrosis and determines your predisposition to developing certain conditions such as Alzheimer's. Using the test couldn't be easier, too.

All you need to do is register your test kit on the website, provide your spit sample in the included test tube, ship it out to the lab, and in roughly three to four weeks you'll be able to access your results online, so there are no appointments or doctor visits necessary.

It's possible that your DNA information could be shared with pharmaceutical companies and law enforcement agencies, so be sure to consider your comfort level with that before you do any at-home DNA tests. where it outlines how your information is stored and protected.

