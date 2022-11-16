Lab-Grown Meat Gets FDA Approval for the First Time Ever

Lab-grown meat has officially received the FDA's safety stamp of approval for the first time ever. In a press release issued on Wednesday, the FDA stated that it has "evaluated the information submitted to the agency and has no further questions at this time about the firm's safety conclusion." The decision essentially deems lab-grown chicken cultivated by Upside Foods safe to eat, although it is not yet approved for sale.

Upside Foods uses animal cell culture technology to take living cells from chickens and grows those cells in a controlled environment to make cultured animal cell food instead of using traditional slaughterhouse practices. Despite a contingent of companies including Mosa Meat, Memphis Meats, Aleph Farms and Meatable that are working on the budding food technology, lab-grown meat in any form has not yet been available for sale or consumption in the US.

Read more: Meat Grown From Cells Is Better for the Planet -- if You'll Eat It

Upside Foods posted a celebratory message on its website, also on Wednesday:

"Today we are one step closer to your dining tables as Upside Foods becomes the first company in the world to receive the USFDA greenlight -- that means the FDA has evaluated our production process and accepts our conclusion that our cultivated chicken is safe to eat."

Upside Foods

While today's announcement means it is likely one step closer to landing in a grocery store near you, there are still key approvals needed before it does, most notably from the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

"In addition to meeting the FDA's requirements, including facility registration for the cell culture portion of the process, the firm will need a grant of inspection from the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) for the manufacturing establishment."

The decision is a positive sign for the growing number of producers of lab-grown meat in the US. The FDA shared that it's ready to work with additional firms developing cultured animal cell food and production processes. Advocates and producers of lab-grown meat argue that it will eventually mean cleaner, drug-free and cruelty-free meat. Lab-grown meat has already been approved for sale and consumption in other countries, including Singapore.

We'll continue to follow this story as it develops.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.