Kohler Just Launched a Surprisingly Affordable Aromatherapy System at CES

CES news is flooding out of the annual Las Vegas event, and smart bath and kitchen manufacturer Kohler unveiled several products for the bathroom Tuesday designed to transform your morning or evening routine into a makeshift spa experience. With several announcements at this year's show, Kohler is offering an aromatherapy experience for the home shower that lavishes you with calming scents and other healthy skin treatments.

Eco-friendless was another theme that emerged in Kohler's 2023 lineup. For example, the signature Kohler Anthem smart shower control sees improved output customization for up to six spouts with better smart water conservation to tighten your monthly energy bill.

Below are Kohler's notable announcements from CES 2023.

Sprig shower aromatherapy system brings the spa to your bathroom

Aromatherapy for the home shower is trending hard, and Kohler has launched a collaboration with Sprig for a system that attaches to your showerhead and infuses oils and other good skin stuff into the water via pressed pods. The system will function only with Sprig pods, which are available in six scents including lavender and eucalyptus. The pods also contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid that are found in beauty products and are known to improve skin health.

The Kohler fixture, which will retail for a surprisingly affordable $119 (plus the cost of pods), is designed to be fitted to Kohler showerheads, but can also be attached to most other showerheads so you won't have to install a whole new shower system to reap the benefits of the Kohler x Sprig collab.

Numi 2.0 smart toilet available at a more 'approachable' price

If you've got roughly $8,000 lying around for a new porcelain throne, Kohler revealed the Numi 2.0 toilet with an updated design and (slightly) more approachable price for CES 2023. The Numi 2.0 -- which previously retailed for $11,000 -- features a heated seat (ahhh), hands-free flush, built-in bidet and lid that closes automatically. With the Numi, you'll likely never have to touch the toilet again, and that sounds like a win.

Stillness spa bath showcased in person for the first time

Kohler debuted the at CES last year, but this year's convention marks the first time it'll be shown in person. The bath combines a fog that blankets the surface with essential oils and LED lights to set the mood. The Stillness Infinity bath model fills from the bottom and intentionally overflows down the sides into a built-in reservoir to create a soothing gurgle as you soak in the rest of the immersive spa bath experience.

Anthem digital shower control gets eco-friendly updates

Kohler's digital integrated shower control isn't new, but it has some improvements over last year's model for even more customization. With the installation of ($420), you can now control the temperature, volume and intensity of up to six spouts during a single shower including body spray that targets your middle.

The shower experience gets upgraded eco-friendliness as well courtesy of variable eco-spray, which monitors the output and allows you to toggle down to save water. And catalyst technology pumps the water droplets with air to turn them into bigger droplets, allowing for less total water use while maintaining a full spray. The signature Kohler waterfall showerhead has also been changed from a round to oval shape for less wasted water.

