Johnson & Johnson recalls Aveeno and Neutrogena spray sunscreens

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is recalling Aveeno and Neutrogena aerosol sunscreens after internal tests of samples detected the presence of benzene, a known carcinogen.

The company said Wednesday that consumers should stop using the products and discard them appropriately. The spray sunscreens affected by the recall are Neutrogena Beach Defense, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena Invisible Daily, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer and Aveeno Protect + Refresh.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products," the company said, adding that it's working with distributors and retailers to arrange for the return of the recalled products.

Benzene, an industrial chemical normally found in crude oil and cigarette smoke that can also be used in manufacturing plastic and pesticides, is a known human carcinogen that can cause harm with long-term exposure, which is exposure for more than one year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson & Johnson said benzene isn't an ingredient in any of its sunscreen products and that the company is investigating the cause of the contamination. Johnson & Johnson didn't detail how much benzene was detected, describing it only as "low levels."

Independent pharmaceutical testing company Valisure recently found that 78 lots of sunscreens and sun care products contained benzene, a known carcinogen that's been linked to blood cancer and other illnesses. Of the 78 batches with detectable levels, 40 products were found to have "significantly detected" levels of benzene.

Johnson & Johnson said consumers could get help with questions or request a refund by calling (800) 458-1673.

Read more: Benzene in sunscreen: What you should know

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.