Is there actually a meat shortage? Here's what's going on with chicken, beef and pork

James Martin/CNET

Does the meat selection in your local grocery store seem sparser and more expensive than usual? If so, you're not the only one to think so. Many stores across the country are reporting fewer shipments of beef, pork and chicken after more than a dozen large meat processing facilities have closed their doors in response to thousands of workers testing positive for the coronavirus.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases throughout 115 meat and poultry processing plants, adding that the close working conditions pose a higher risk for transmitting COVID-19.

So is there actually a shortage of meat in America? And what does it mean for the grocery stores that are waiting to restock their shelves? Here's more information on what we know about the meat shortage, the effect on local farmers, and what you can do if you can't find meat in the stores. This story is intended to provide an overview of the situation and updates frequently.

Is it safe to eat meat from plants that have reported employees with COVID-19? Tyler Lizenby/CNET The CDC says that there's currently no evidence to suggest that coronavirus can be transmitted from food to a person. If you're still concerned, follow Foodsafety.org's guidelines for cooking beef and pork to 160 degrees Fahrenheit and chicken to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, a level known to kill bacteria and other pathogens.

How are stores handling the situation? Stores may be impacted differently across the US. Many have already limited customers to two or three packages of each type of meat. For example, if you buy one package of steak and one package of ground chuck, you've met your limit on beef. This is to ensure that no single person is buying all of the meat off the shelves.

How are farmers who send their livestock to these meat plants affected? Tyler Lizenby/CNET In the precoronavirus world, large farming operations would pack up their cattle and take them to the meatpacking plants, then off to the butcher. However, with the plants slowing down, animal processing is reportedly backlogged. With major meatpacking plants closed down, like Tyson, large farming operations across the country are reportedly walking an economic tightrope. Feeding livestock is costly, and with nowhere to send their animals, some are turning to culling their herd.

Are my independent local farmers affected?

In some areas, more people are buying meat from independent local farmers, according to CBS. But those farmers can only produce so much livestock, and small, local butchers can handle only so many animals at a time. At the same time, small farms also sell their animals to large slaughterhouses, leaving them with nowhere to process their livestock when all butchers are full. Even if more people than usual are requesting to buy meat directly from farmers, there's still a likelihood for delay if the smaller butchers with a limited capacity for processing meat are overwhelmed by the increased demand. According to a family member from one ranch that CNET spoke to, who asked to remain anonymous, appointments with smaller and more boutique butchers typically are booked well in advance.

Can I still get meat from a meat delivery service and from restaurants? Crowd Cow Yes. Most meat delivery services work with independent suppliers to fulfill orders, however, they, too, might experience a delay. If you're signing up for a meat delivery box for the first time, we recommend you call to ask how they're impacted. Note that many of these services are more expensive than grocery stores, often as a result of selling grass-fed, organic, heirloom or aged meat. For example, a box of steaks at around 76 ounces (or 4.75 pounds) from Crowd Cow will cost you $159. Similar steaks at the grocery store could cost you around $100 or less for the same weight. Restaurants operate on a different supply chain than grocery stores, so it's likely that open restaurants in your area will have meat. Some may limit their dishes as a response, or introduce new menu items that reduce the amount of animal protein in a given dish. For example, instead of a whole chicken breast with potatoes, a restaurant could potentially offer a pasta-with-chicken dish.

How long could a meat shortage last? It's unclear when factories, restaurants and supplies will return to precoronavirus levels. Some experts suggest that supplies will rebound as soon as June, while others say it could last the duration of the pandemic. In April, President Trump signed an executive order to keep the meat processing facilities open during the pandemic to help prevent shortages. However, some brands, like Tyson and Smithfield, are keeping their plants closed to protect worker safety, saying they can't operate if the employees don't show up for work. To make the workers feel safe, they would need to provide more personal protective equipment, as well as provide enough space between the workers. Tyson's CEO said the company is taking temperatures of the employees, installing infrared temperature scanners in the facilities, supplying face coverings and conducting daily sanitizing.

Are Impossible Foods or Beyond Meat affected? Impossible Foods Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are companies that make plant-based foods as an alternative to meat from animals. Their goal is to make a product that tastes and behaves like ground beef and pork when cooked. An Impossible Foods representative said that so far, its facilities haven't been impacted by the coronavirus, so its products are still available for purchase. The representative noted the top ingredient is soy, and therefore the company relies on heavy machinery run by a few essential employees while maintaining enforced social distancing. The companies have actually seen an increase in sales due to the limited supply of meat, according to MarketWatch. The Impossible Foods representative said the company started the year out in 150 grocery stores, and now it's in about 3,000 stores today. Their websites can help consumers find nearby grocery stores that sell their products. The plant-based beef and pork aren't available for mail order at this time.

How much protein is recommended per person per day? The amount of protein required for each person varies depending on how much they weigh and the amount of exercise they get each day. USDA says the recommended dietary allowance for one day is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight (or about 3.6 grams per 10 pounds). You can calculate your recommended protein intake here.

