Intel offers employees $250 incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

Intel is the latest tech company encouraging employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but unlike some other tech giants, it won't make getting the shots a requirement.

On Wednesday, Intel said it will give its employees up to $250 as a thank-you for getting vaccinated, and hourly employees will get an additional $100 food voucher. Those who are already vaccinated can still claim the incentive.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced the incentive to employees in an email that was shared on Twitter.

"I'm a data guy and the data shows that vaccination is a critical element in ending this pandemic," Gelsinger said in the email, which Intel confirmed. "The risk of infection among vaccinated individuals is reduced about three-fold, and the risk of severe disease or death is reduced by ten-fold or greater."

JUST IN @intel, one of Arizona's largest private employers w 10,000-person workforce, offers employees $250 to get vaccinated, plus $100 food vouchers for hourly workers, per CEO msg today. pic.twitter.com/1z8sWng9jp — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 18, 2021

As of now, Intel isn't requiring proof of vaccination for its employees. Other tech companies, including Google, Facebook and Uber, have said they will require proof of vaccination for employees returning to the office. Many companies have had to delay or re-evaluate return-to-work protocols amid the latest wave of the pandemic.

Even though some companies are still undecided about requiring proof of vaccination, AT&T managers are also required to be vaccinated by Oct. 11, and United Airlines employees must have the shot by Oct. 25. And the Pentagon will require the US military to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15 or sooner if the FDA gives approval.

Intel allows its employees to take up to four hours of paid time off for each vaccination appointment, said a spokesperson for the company. Intel will extend the incentive expiration date for employees in countries that don't have vaccines available yet.

