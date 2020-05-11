How to skip the line at the post office when shipping packages

Sarah Tew/CNET

No one wants to wait in a long line at the post office when shipping multiple packages, especially if they're heavy. Not to mention, it's hard to maintain social distancing in a small, cramped room while you wait for the clerk to call you to the counter, and wearing a face mask can start to get uncomfortable. Fortunately, you can skip the line at the post office if you have the right supplies.

If you're using your own box, you'll need to know the exact weight of the package you're sending. Here's a better way. USPS offers a flat-rate service that lets you order free boxes and ship packages up to 70 pounds. Shipping prices start at $7.50, depending on the package size. To avoid having to tape it at the post office, most people can choose the medium side load box option.

Once you've got the item boxed up, you'll need to print a prepaid shipping label from USPS. To do so, log in to your USPS account, navigate to Click N Ship and purchase your shipping label. You can then print the label at home and tape it to your box.

Read more: Best printers for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Best practices for safe shopping, delivery and takeout...

Once you're ready to ship the item, you can either request a pickup or drop the package in a USPS Collection Box. The boxes are generally located at the post office, but can also be found outside at other locations, like grocery stores, libraries and retail stores. To find the one closest to you, visit the Find Locations page on the USPS site and filter by Collection Boxes.

While you won't get a receipt using this shipping method, you can still track your package on the USPS site. The tracking number will be located on the bottom of your USPS Tracking label and in your confirmation email.

You know how to ship packages without going inside the post office now, but what about packages left at your door? Here's what to know about coronavirus and your packages and how to safely order food delivery, takeout and groceries during coronavirus quarantine.

Now playing: Watch this: How to make your own coronavirus protective gear on a...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.