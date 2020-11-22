Getty Images

After a fun evening of binge-watching reruns of your favorite sitcom, you look at the clock to see if you can squeeze in another episode and -- oh, crap -- it's already three hours past your usual bedtime!

You know it's going to hurt to wake up at 6 a.m. tomorrow, so you have to make a decision before hitting the hay: Will you push through and wake up at your usual time, or will you sleep in to "catch up" on missed sleep?

The first option, though tough, is your best bet if you want to maintain a healthy sleep cycle that supports energy, productivity and good moods. If you do choose to sleep in, you risk pushing your bedtime back further and further until waking up at your usual time (such as for work) feels impossible and you spend the day fighting fatigue. If you find yourself in this situation, you can try to reset your sleep schedule with these tips from sleep experts.

Why your sleep cycle is important

Having a consistent sleep schedule makes it easier to fall into restful sleep, Annie Miller, therapist at DC Metro Sleep and Psychotherapy tells CNET.

"Our brains respond very well to routines," Miller says. "When we create healthy bedtime routines for ourselves, our sleep can greatly improve. And as your brain begins to associate bedtime with relaxation instead of stress, sleep will become easier."

When you fall asleep faster and spend less time tossing and turning in bed, your overall sleep duration and quality improve, leaving you more rested and energized for the next day. "Regular, consistent sleep is the first line of defense in combating anxious or depressive thoughts or lack of energy" during the day, Dr. Max Kerr, dental sleep expert at Sleep Better Austin, tells CNET.

Plus, sleep stages are time-dependent, Dr. Kerr says, so inconsistent sleep schedules can "shortchange" your sleep stages and result in less time spent in the important REM and deep sleep stages.

How your sleep cycle gets thrown off

Miller says keeping your morning wake-up time the same every day -- no matter what time you go to sleep -- is the key to keeping your body in rhythm (although, ideally, you'd have the same bedtime and wake-up time each day). "Typically, varying your wake times is more detrimental to sleep than going to bed later. If you push your wake time by sleeping late, we create a jet lag type of response," Miller explains. "If you go to bed later and still get up at the same time, you will get less sleep, but it won't throw off your sleep cycle."

Dr. Kerr argues that pushing your bedtime back can throw off your sleep cycle. From a scientific standpoint, research suggests that if your bedtime varies by more than 30 minutes each night, it can lead to less healthy daytime behaviors such as lack of physical activity. Other research points to consistent wake-up times as a predictor of better sleep quality. It's best to try to go to sleep and wake up at the same time each day -- but only you can know if waking up at 6 a.m. is doable whether you went to sleep at 10 p.m. or 12 a.m.

Other things can throw off your sleep cycle, too. Doing shift work, drinking alcohol, sleeping with a disruptive bed partner (like kids, your spouse or pets), snoring or sleep apnea or temperature changes in your bedroom can all throw off your sleep cycle, Dr. Kerr says.

How to reset your sleep cycle

Dr. Kerr offers these tips for resetting your sleep schedule:

Get outside and get moving. "Fresh air and exercise can help calm and tire you out while vitamin D from the sunshine helps regulate circadian rhythms to keep your sleep consistent," Dr. Kerr says.

Keep temperatures cool, electronics to a minimum and bedding comfy yet simple. Nix daytime naps . "With extra time on your hands, or perhaps because of working from home, it may be easy and enticing to sneak in a daytime nap," Dr. Kerr says. "While the occasional nap can be a great reset for the rest of the day, it may rob you of the more important and restorative sleep that your body needs at night."

"With extra time on your hands, or perhaps because of working from home, it may be easy and enticing to sneak in a daytime nap," Dr. Kerr says. "While the occasional nap can be a great reset for the rest of the day, it may rob you of the more important and restorative sleep that your body needs at night." Watch what you watch on TV. Listening to discouraging reports on the evening news before bed might keep your mind racing throughout the night, Dr. Kerr says. If you must watch TV before bed, opt for shows that are lighter and more entertaining -- and ideally stop watching all TV an hour before bed.

How to keep your sleep schedule in check

Once you successfully reset your sleep cycle, the actual hard work begins: keeping your schedule in check. Miller offers these few tips for creating a bedtime routine:

