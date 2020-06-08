Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

In the US and around the world, protesters are filling streets to support the Black Lives Matter movement in fighting against police brutality and systemic racism, and demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Tony McDade -- four black people killed in hate crimes or by law enforcement in 2020.

In any other year, protesting in large crowds carries some risk of getting injured by other protesters or law enforcement. But in the dumpster fire year that is 2020, we also have to contend with the coronavirus, a virus that can have fatal complications that is still infecting people across the country.

That means when attending a protest right now, you need to be a bit more cautious and vigilant about protecting your health and wellbeing, as well as your personal safety. Remember that the only way to ensure you do not get infected with the coronavirus at a protest is to not attend one in the first place, but we acknowledge that some people are willing to take that risk.

To be clear, CNET does not endorse going against local or state-wide stay at home orders, curfews and other legal restrictions to attend a protest. But if you so choose to attend anyway, whether or not those kinds of orders apply to you, we are offering tips on how to stay safe, based on common sense and information compiled from Amnesty International (PDF), the American Civil Liberties Union and other sources.

Prepare, prepare, prepare

Preparing yourself for a protest is just as important as going to one -- especially during the coronavirus pandemic. You'll want to protect your personal safety while you are out protesting and there are a few key items that will help. The lists below are merely guidelines of what you should and shouldn't bring, but they are not comprehensive.

Supplies you should bring to a protest

Water

A face mask

Hand sanitizer

A power bank

Your ID

Cash

Snacks

Protective goggles, for tear gas

Necessary medications for health conditions -- like an asthma inhaler

Small backpack to carry your supplies

A friend -- if you cannot bring someone, tell someone where you will be

Emergency phone numbers -- designate a few people you can call if you get hurt, arrested or stranded. Write them on your arms with a marker.

What you should not bring:

Anything that you don't want to be caught with if you get detained -- that might include weapons, anything that might considered a weapon and illegal substances.

Contact lenses -- wear glasses instead, as contacts can trap tear gas in your eye

Valuables

Makeup -- wearing makeup is said to make it easier for tear gas to cling to your face and eyes. Skip it for protests.

What you should wear:

Comfortable clothes that you can move in that don't make you stand out in the crowd, so that you can't be wrongfully singled out by police for exercising your right to protest. The general advice is to wear all black or gray, with no logos or no patterns.

Long sleeves and pants that protect your skin from tear gas and cover any identifying marks, such as tattoos, for the same reasons as above.

Shoes you can move quickly in. Sturdy hiking books are recommended.

A hat -- to shield you from the sun or make it easier to blend into a crowd.

Protecting yourself at the event



Before you show up to any protest, have a plan in place. Ask yourself and anyone coming with you what time do you plan to arrive? When do you plan to leave, and what kinds of situations will prompt you to leave? What is your exit strategy if the situation escalates? It's important to create some kind of plan, even if that plan changes while you're on the ground. Communicate that plan to someone who is not attending the protest so they can support you from afar and offer assistance if needed.

This is the time to lean on your situational awareness. Be conscious of your surroundings, keeping an eye on where crowds are moving. If you notice anything feeling off, trust your gut and leave the area.

Many protests of late have encountered resistance from law enforcement, including the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other measures to disperse crowds -- all of which can cause you serious harm. Your first line of defense against these is to move away from the situation immediately. If that's not possible, here are a few resources on what to do if you encounter rubber bullets or tear gas.

Protecting yourself against coronavirus

Protesting right now carries different risks than it has in the past. As a country, we are still dealing with coronavirus infections and the sometimes fatal disease it causes, COVID-19. The only way to completely protect yourself from getting infected is to not go at all, but if you are set on protesting here are a few tips to lower your risk.

Stay six feet apart from others as best as you can. There might be instances where this isn't possible, but do your best to keep your distance.

Wear a mask.

Bring hand sanitizer and use it regularly.

Do not attend protests if you feel ill.

Do not attend protests if you live with or are caring for people who are at a high risk of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus.

Protecting your rights

The First Amendment of the US Constitution protects your right to peacefully assemble. You could, however, still be detained for perceived infractions. Before you go to a protest, check if there are any local legal support hotlines you can contact in the event you end up in police custody. Start by searching for "[your city] protest legal support." Save those numbers to your phone and write them on your arm.

You should also be aware of your rights during a protest -- the ACLU has a useful guide about that here.

Black Lives Matter. Visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co to learn how to donate, sign petitions and protest safely.

