It's winter, which means our access to daylight decreases and seasonal affective disorder -- also referred to as SAD, or seasonal depression -- becomes more common.



Seasonal depression is more than just the "winter blues." SAD can include a lack of energy, listlessness, poor focus and a loss of interest or motivation. Other symptoms include oversleeping, weight gain and even suicidal ideation. Try implementing these four strategies for managing seasonal affective disorder.

What is SAD and who is at risk for developing it?

Seasonal affective disorder, also known as seasonal depression, is a form of depression that tends to affect people during the winter months, said Malin McKinley, a psychotherapist based in Agoura Hills, California, who specializes in anxiety and depression.

"Although the causes of SAD are unknown, the disorder has been linked to biochemical imbalances in the brain due to a decrease in both daylight and sunlight during the winter months."



"Symptoms are most common November to April and can vary from mild to severe," McKinley told CNET. Although anyone can experience SAD, seasonal depression in the US tends to affect people more in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska the Northeast and other regions that experience colder winters.



It's also more common among people with a history of depression.

What are the symptoms of seasonal depression?

Depression

Negative thoughts



Fatigue



Listlessness

Hypersomnia (Sleeping too much)



Increased intake of carbohydrates/weight gain



Social withdrawal/hibernating



How can you prevent SAD?



If you have a history of depression, bipolar disorder or suspect that you may be susceptible to it, maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle is helpful. Science has found exercise in particular helpful for easing symptoms of depression.

"Changing certain behaviors that exacerbate depression or SAD will reduce the chances of developing SAD [or] depression," said Amy Cirbus, a New York-based therapist. "For example, staying active despite lacking the motivation, exercising and eating healthy -- even when you are not hungry. It is also important to reach out for support."

McKinley added that lifestyle changes including 30 minutes of exercise a day, going outside to obtain sunlight, getting enough sleep, eating healthy, and avoiding drugs and alcohol, can help.



"Decreasing screen time, meditating and connecting with loved ones are [also] great ways to increase emotional well-being and decrease symptoms," he added.



If you think you have seasonal depression

If you think seasonal affective disorder is affecting your ability to get through the day, focus on work and maintain relationships, you should see a licensed health care provider.



Regularly participating in talk therapy with a licensed therapist can also be very helpful, as can these tips be.

1. Follow a routine

"With SAD there is the tendency to want to stay home and isolate as the lack of sunlight might make a person less motivated to get out. This can cause other strong feelings, which only add to the reason for not wanting to get out, leaving a person stuck in a vicious cycle. So creating a routine that ensures a person has activities during the day, support and self-care are all very important," Cirbus said.

2. Find your triggers

When you experience depression, you often have common triggers that can send you into a negative place or an emotional low. Find what those are, like scrolling social media or watching the news, and limit those as much as possible. "Finding out what your triggers are and being able to have a plan so you know what to do when you're triggered [is helpful]," Johnson said.

3. Try light therapy

Getting outside for at least 20 to 30 minutes a day is ideal. But, if you don't have a lot of sun where you live or your schedule keeps you indoors a lot, a light therapy device is a relatively inexpensive solution. "Sitting 20 to 90 minutes in front of a lightbox specially designed for light therapy has shown to be effective within weeks. The light stimulates pathways in the brain that controls sleep and helps regulate mood," McKinley said.



Light therapy is another promising intervention since increasing light exposure (even if from an artificial source) can help alleviate or prevent symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic. Light exposure affects the body's ability to produce certain hormones and helps regulate the circadian rhythm -- both of which are important for overall health, sleep and mood regulation.

4. Take care of your mental and physical health



Making an effort to get enough sleep, exercise regularly, stay hydrated and eat healthy, balanced meals will all support your overall health and mental health. Don't be afraid to reach out to friends and family when you feel down. Emotional support, connection and a sense of community are important for helping you feel your best.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.