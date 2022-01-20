How to order your 4 free COVID tests in under 2 minutes today

Sarah Tew/CNET

Can't find COVID-19 test kits anywhere? You can now place an order for free at-home COVID-19 test kits through the US government's covidtests.gov website. The site opened a day early for testing on Tuesday. It takes less than two minutes to order tests, and you need to provide only your contact information and shipping address.

Orders will go through the US Postal Service, which said it'll begin shipping out the free tests in late January, so it's likely you'll get them sometime in February, depending on shipping delays. Not much use if you need a test today, but worth getting so you have some in hand. The test kits are available to those living in the US and its territories.

Here's how to get your free COVID-19 tests today. For more, here's what we know about at-home test kits and how to pay for home COVID tests with your FSA or HSA.

How to get your free COVID-19 tests

You only need to provide the USPS with a few bits of information to get your free test kits. You won't be asked to provide any credit or debit card details as both the tests and shipping are free.

1. Visit special.USPS.com/testkits. You can also get there via covidtests.gov.

2. Enter your contact details and shipping information.

3. Click Check Out Now.

4. Verify your information is correct and select Place My Order.

USPS said it will start shipping the COVID-19 test kits in late January, so keep an eye on your mailbox for your delivery. All orders will be shipped through First Class Package Service.

The Biden administration said it would have a phone number people who don't have access to the internet can use to place an order. That phone number is not yet listed on the order website.

How can I track my order?

Once you place your order, you should receive a confirmation email. When your package ships, you'll receive email notifications providing you with shipping updates, including a tracking number and estimated delivery date.

You can either click the tracking link or copy and paste the tracking number into the USPS website's tracker.

How many COVID-19 test kits can I get?

USPS said each residential household is eligible for four free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. That means only one person per address will be able to place an order for the free tests -- even if you have more than four people living in your home.

Can I choose which brand of test I want?

No, there's not an option to choose which brand of test you want. All tests mailed out will be at-home rapid antigen tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

For more information, here are more details on getting your free COVID test kits. Also, here's the latest on how a 'pan-coronavirus' Army vaccine could beat COVID and all new variants.

