How to find free workout classes on Instagram

As the coronaviruspandemic spread throughout the US, it forced gyms and fitness studios to close. But that didn't stop them from helping people work out. Pro fitness trainers flocked to Instagram to stream and upload free fitness videos anyone can use, without a hefty gym membership fee.

If you've ever wanted to try a new workout, instructor or commit to a new exercise routine, now is the time. The best part about working out with Instagram Live is that you can try new workouts without committing -- there's no trial, subscription or money involved.

The downside to working out on Instagram Live is that you're limited to watching your workout on your phone -- and I know I'd prefer a much larger screen and better sound like on a computer or TV. Luckily, there is a hack for that. You can download a Chrome extension that will let you watch an IG Live video on your computer, and then you can Chromecast it to your TV or use an HDMI cable -- whichever way you prefer.

Keep reading for some of the best workouts to try on Instagram Live right now.

Rumble Boxing



The popular boxing fitness studio Rumble, is streaming free boxing-inspired workouts on Instagram live. Most classes last around 40 minutes and provide a full-body, HIIT and strength training workout. Even though the IRL Rumble boxing classes require a lot of equipment (boxing wraps, gloves, weights and more) all of these classes are equipment-free, making them a great option to do at home.

Check Rumble's instagram page for a schedule of live workouts and recordings of previously streamed classes.

DanceBody

DanceBody is a New York City-based fitness studio that offers dance cardio classes from beginner to advanced, as well as lower-impact sculpting classes. Although the company has a full live-streaming platform with daily live classes and on-demand workouts available, it's also posting free workout videos on Instagram. Just check the company's Instagram account to find them.

Tip: If you want to add on to your 15-minute workout, look at their trainers' individual Instagram IGTV pages (like @Sam_Dancebody and @Katia_Dancebody) for more short workouts (like arm exercises or a stretch) that you can add on before or after the live workout.

Women's Health

Women's Health magazine is hosting live workouts every week on its Instagram, featuring several different popular fitness trainers, like Megan Roup and Charlee Atkins. The workouts typically range in length from 10 minutes to 40 minutes. Each week the class format changes depending on the instructor, but you can expect full-body, little to no equipment workouts and some targeted workouts, like a class with a focus on lower body or the core.

Barry's Bootcamp



Barry's Bootcamp is a strength training and cardio interval-based workout. In their studios, you typically spend half of the class running intervals on the treadmill and alternate with weight training, resistance bands and other strength moves on the floor. The workout is not easy, but the trainers are high-energy and the class is as fun as it is challenging. Since some studios are still closed, Barry's is streaming workouts on Instagram and they have a robust catalog of past livestreamed workout classes.

You can choose from a Total Body workout or a Bands workout, which utilizes three different resistance bands. Barry's is selling a resistance bands kit online if you'd rather work out with some equipment on hand.

Akin's Army

If you're looking for a real challenge, try one of Akin's Army boot-camp-style classes on Instagram. Akin's Army is a fitness studio in Los Angeles and New York city that offers cycle, HIIT boot camps, and strength training classes. Akin Akman and his team of trainers are leading several workouts throughout the day on Instagram Live, ranging from boot camp to spin (if you have a bike at home) to core-focused workouts.

Akman is a former SoulCycle instructor with a cult following and is known in NYC as one of the toughest trainers around. He also has a huge celebrity client list, some of whom you may see popup to work out with him virtually in his live videos, like Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss did recently.

Chelsea Piers

This New York City-based fitness club streams daily workouts with a rotation of several fitness trainers on its Instagram account. Workouts span from yoga and mobility to HIIT and barre, so you are likely to find a class that works for your fitness goals and abilities.

Supporting fitness trainers

One thing to note -- while many exercise instructors and studios are happy to help give people free workouts to help them feel better and healthier at home, it's important to know that many of these people and businesses are struggling financially.

Since many gyms are still closed, their revenue has diminished immensely and companies have been forced to lay off many (if not most) of their employees. With that being said -- if you are not financially struggling and can make a donation for a class, it can help these instructors who are out of work for the foreseeable future.

Many of them accept Venmo, and all you have to do is DM the instructor after you take their class and send them a donation for whatever amount you feel comfortable with and can afford. Some instructors are also asking people to donate to charities if you take the class -- which is another great way to help out if that is what the instructor suggests.

